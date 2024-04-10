Impaire to not let his rivals Passe in Aintree Hurdle

Impaire Et Passe is bidding for a third Grade One win

AINTREE’s Grand National Festival gets underway today and while the big race on Saturday will be the spectacle many are waiting for, today’s card is full of top-quality contests.

I struggled to find a bet in the opening two Grade Ones, as I expect the Manifesto (1.45pm) to be fought out by the one-two from the Turners at Cheltenham in Grey Dawning and Ginny’s Destiny, while it’s hard to see past Sir Gino in the 4-Y-O Juvenile (2.20pm).

IMPAIRE ET PASSE has been underestimated in the market in my eyes in the Aintree Hurdle (3.30pm).

Last season Willie Mullins’ six-year-old was thought to be a world-beater, having blown away Gaelic Warrior in the Ballymore and then impressively landed another Grade One at Punchestown.

He would have beaten Teahupoo at Fairyhouse on his return to action if he hadn’t raced keenly on bad ground over 2m4f.

Since then he has been dropped back to two miles and I don’t think it has suited, as was the case when he looked outpaced off the home turn when finishing behind State Man and Bob Olinger last time in the Irish Champion Hurdle.

Back at what looks like his optimum trip, he should be able to take a lead and travel through the race more smoothly, and I can see him reversing form from last time with Bob Olinger.

Mullins has a precedent of doing well with fresh horses that he brings to Aintree, and I’ve a feeling that we might be about to see Impaire Et Passe return to his best.

Considering this looks a match, there’s value to be had with Impaire Et Passe at 6/4 with Star Sports against Bob Olinger.

The William Hill Bowl (2.55pm) is a serious race, with three horses that contested the Gold Cup – Gerri Colombe, Bravemansgame and Gentlemansgame – lining up and being joined by last year’s winner Shishkin.

Gerri Colombe stands out on form, but the worry with taking a short price about him is the likely testing ground.

They’ve had a lot of rain in Liverpool, with the going currently verging on heavy, so today is sure to be a slog and I’m not sure that’s what Gordon Elliott’s runner wants.

Really testing conditions won’t help Shishkin’s cause either as he’s a horse that does hit flat spots and it won’t be easy to make up ground in the conditions.

One horse that will relish these conditions is CORBETTS CROSS, who left a lasting impression when he bolted up by 17 lengths in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.

This will require a step up from Emmet Mullins’ seven-year-old on his first start out of novice company, but he looks a rapidly improving horse and he might catch a few of the more fancied runners out.

At Star Sport’s price of 7/2, he looks a decent bet in a brilliant renewal.

The Foxhunters’ (4.05pm) provides a first chance to see horses over the National fences.

I’m keen to take on Its On The Line, who looks short enough at the head of the market, and there could be each-way value to be had with BENNYS KING for the high-flying Skelton yard.

He finished a good second in this race last year, and after a facile success in February he’s surely been prepped for a return to this race and makes appeal at 8/1.

The other to keep an eye on is REBEL DAWN RISING, who should relish the ground, and as a comparatively lightly raced type could be worth a small each-way interest at 20/1.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Corbetts Cross 2.55pm Aintree

Impaire Et Passe 3.30pm Aintree

Bennys King e/w 4.05pm Aintree

Rebel Dawn Rising e/w 4.05pm Aintree