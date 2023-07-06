YouTube stars including KSI and Sidemen invest £1.5m in emerging video-podcast studio

The Fellas Studios co-founders Airey and Larkin

The Fellas Studios, a production company owned by popular YouTubers Callum Airey and Joshua Larkin, has received £1.5m in investment as the brand is set to put ‘video podcasting’ on the map.

The burgeoning studio has said it is the “fastest-growing” video podcast house in the UK after it gained significant financial support from YouTube sensations like KSI and the Sidemen group.

Other investors include prominent content creators such as KSI, William Lenney (WillNE), Christopher Dixon (ChrisMD), and Callum McGinley (Callux).

Airey, co-founder and CEO of The Fellas Studios, said the business “wanted to shift away from how podcasts were traditionally structured for creators and build not only individual shows but entire brands”.

He added that the investment from some of the “biggest creators in the world” is a “massive vindication of what we set out to do when we launched Fellas Studios back in 2021”.

The Fellas Studios is known for its “chart-topping” podcasts, including ‘The Fellas Podcast’ hosted by Airey and Larkin (known respectively as Calfreezy and The Burnt Chip), ‘Saving Grace’ led by TikTok star Grace Keeling, and ‘Chloe vs The World featuring social media phenomenon Chloe Burrows.

The company’s COO, Elliot Hackney, said the investment allows The Fellas Studios to “change the landscape even more than we already have.”

“We’ve showed that the old podcast format is tired – video is a must, as is creating a brand around the talent and the show,” he explained.

The Fellas Studios has produced Spotify’s in-house podcast, ‘Small Talks’ as well as making its mark in digital sports broadcasting with the F1’s ‘The Last Lap’ and football shows like ‘The Club,’ and ‘Pitch Side’.