Yes, being an influencer is a real job

YouTube was ranked at the top platform for influencers.

Earlier this month, the news that YouTube creator JJ Olatunj, better known as KSI, had been used as a case study in the A-Level curriculum went viral online.

While many people celebrated the development, others questioned the merit in teaching teenagers about online content creators, which in their minds “was not a real job” which requires “no real skill”.

Since taking over as Managing Director of YouTube UK and Ireland at the start of this year, I’ve been meeting hundreds of creators who have built their careers on our platform. I can say for certain that those myths are untrue.

The fact that the success of YouTube creators is being highlighted in schools in all parts of the UK, reflects the value young people see in creative careers. And research shows that it’s not just because they want to be rich or famous, it’s because these types of careers allow them to align their work with their personal passions. Indeed, according to the Institute of Students Employers, over two thirds of young people in the UK said the primary reason that they pursue a career in a particular industry is because they feel their talents and passions align.

Whether it’s Dan Rhodes showcasing magic tricks on YouTube Shorts, gaming creators like LDShadowLady exploring Minecraft empires through longform videos or Raye sharing new songs, creators and artists are taking full advantage of the creative canvas available.

Traditionally it might have been difficult to transform these kinds of passions into careers, there are now an abundance of monetization options on YouTube to make it possible for creators to build their channels into successful businesses. These go well beyond simply “sponsorship” which other platforms rely on. There are many different avenues available, including the ad revenue model which allows creators and YouTube to share the profits. Last week, we lowered the bar for people to start earning money on YouTube, by opening up access to extra fan funding features.

According to a study by Radius amongst UK creators, YouTube ranked number one as the best platform for making money, significantly higher than other platforms surveyed. Over the last 3 years, YouTube has paid out over $50bn to partners, creators & artists globally.

Ten years ago, if you went to a standard senior school career adviser, you’d be offered a platter of options you probably already knew existed. That young people are now being taught about the ways to genuinely make a business from their hobbies and be part of a thriving creator economy can only be a good thing.