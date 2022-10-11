YouGov CEO to move to chair role this summer

Polling firm YouGov has said it will hunt for a new CEO as its current top boss and founder will soon move to the role as chair.

The board has unanimously agreed that Stephan Shakespeare should take over the chair position when Roger Parr departs the role.

A new CEO will join in August 2023, the company added.

“I am deeply committed to the business I co-founded over two decades ago and look forward to the next phase of our growth,” Shakespeare said.

YouGov has not seen any major changes in client behaviour amid the troubling economic situation, it said in full year results on Tuesday.

Revenue swelled by almost one third to £221.1m while adjusted operating profit rose 42 per cent to hit £36.3m.

The London-listed data firm said it “remains cognisant of the broader ongoing macro-economic environment,” as its eyes turn to its upcoming contract renewal season with customers.