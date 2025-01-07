New Friends musical announces open casting call – it’s your chance to play Rachel or Ross

A new Friends musical is urging Londoners to attend an open audition in front of casting directors looking to cast their new Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Ross and Chandler.

Auditions for Friends: The Musical Parody will take place in July before the production tours the UK and Ireland through until May 2026.

The show will feature “many of the iconic moments” from the sitcom, says press material, and will be directed by Michael Gyngell who led the recent stage adaptation of The Full Monty. The book and lyrics are by Bob and Tobly McSmith, who have written parody shows about The Office and The Kardashians, and the musical composition is from Grammy nominated musician Assaf Gleizner .

“This uncensored, fast-paced production features an entirely original musical score and showcases the escapades of the world’s most famous group of twenty-somethings as they tackle the challenges of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan,” reads the press material.

The show has already played in New York and Las Vegas and will tour Cirencester, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sunderland Empire, York Grand Opera House, Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, Wolverhampton Grand, Dublin Bord Gais Theatre, Cardiff New Theatre, Chester Storyhouse, Malvern Theatre and Southampton Mayflower Theatre, with more venues due to be announced.

Friends, a comedy series about the lives of six twenty-somethings living in New York City, ran for ten seasons from 1994-2004. There is also a new Friends experience that recently opened in the Docklands where visitors can sit on Joey’s leather chair and eat Ross’ famous Moist Maker sandwich.

To apply to star in the new Friends production send your CV and a photograph to auditions@markgoucher.com.