WP Engine Appoints Google Veteran Thierry Muller as Vice President of AI Products

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress®¹, today announced the appointment of Thierry Muller as vice president of AI products. Muller will join the product and engineering leadership team to lead the company’s pivotal AI initiatives. WP Engine has been intensifying its commitment to focus on the critical intersection of open source technology and the rapidly evolving relationship between human users and AI agents.

With AI set to contribute approximately $15.7 trillion to the world economy by 2030, WP Engine is intent to make artificial intelligence accessible for WordPress sites through its AI Toolkit, providing tools like Smart Search AI for semantic search, AI-Powered Recommendations for personalization, an MCP server, and a Managed Vector Database to help customers create new AI-powered experiences.

“Thierry’s leadership will be instrumental as WP Engine creates solutions to ensure customers’ content is available to their visitors wherever they are, and in creating experiences that serve the evolving dual nature of the web,” said Ramadass Prabhakar, chief technology officer at WP Engine.

A Leader with Deep Technical Roots

Muller brings a wealth of experience to WP Engine, combining an entrepreneurial spirit with a proven track record of scaling high-impact projects at leading technology companies. Most recently, he served as an engineering lead at Google, where he was Head of Web Abstractions Activation. During his time at Google, Muller was responsible for driving strategies that bridged the gap between product innovation and the open source ecosystem.

His deep understanding of the WordPress community is built on years of hands-on experience. Prior to Google, Muller served as Engineering Director at XWP, where he led high-performance teams in delivering large-scale enterprise solutions. He also founded the Beans WordPress Theme Framework, an open source project that challenged the status quo of WordPress theming.

“The open web is facing its most significant evolution in a decade,” said Muller. “The rise of AI agents requires a new approach to product strategy. Together, we are building the next generation of tools businesses need to thrive in this new digital landscape, ensuring their sites are optimized for the humans they serve and the AI agents shaping how the web is experienced.”

About WP Engine

WP Engine, a global web enablement company, empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. Serving 1.5 million customers across 150+ countries, the global technology company provides premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized platforms for WordPress, industry-tailored eCommerce and agency solution suites, and developer-centric tools like Local, Advanced Custom Fields, and more. Learn more at wpengine.com.

[1] The WordPress® trademark is the intellectual property of the WordPress Foundation. WP Engine is not endorsed or owned by, or affiliated with, the WordPress Foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105207043/en/

Contact

Media Contact:

Lauren Cox

press@wpengine.com

Company Logo