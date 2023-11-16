Worst corporate jargon of the week: Fireside chat

This is not what a fireside chat is

Offender: Fireside chat

What does it mean?

Largely unclear but denotes some kind of informal chat. There is no fire involved.

The term originated with President Roosevelt, who gave a series of evening radio addresses between 1933 and 1944 designed to provide assurance and familiarity to Americans during the fallout from the Great Depression. Its journey from there to corporate Britain is where things get murky.

It was notably recently used to describe Rishi Sunak’s interview with Elon Musk, presumably to disguise the fact our dear Prime Minister had taken on a side-gig as a Silicon Valley fanboy.

Who uses it?

The term is thrown around by corporate execs and politicians alike, both in a bid to convince us underlings they have hearts and personalities. Results vary. Expect offenders to also describe their colleagues as ‘family’ and suggest ‘taking things offline’.

Should we be worried?

Undoubtedly. While cosy images of hearthside hot chocolates may give an appeal to the term, it is in these fantasies that the danger lies. There is no fire, as mentioned, and certainly no hot chocolate. The fireside chat is simply an interview, do not be fooled.

What could it be confused with?

Brownie camp

Guy Fawkes night

A candlelit dinner on date night

How do we get rid of it?

Readers, we ask you to join us in protest. Next time you find yourself at a ‘fireside chat’, use the Q&A format to ask where the fireside is. The interviewee will be forced to admit its blazing absence and concede it is, indeed, just a chat. Vive la revolution.

Corporate ick rating:

8/10

The term is egregiously dishonest, and for that we judge it harshly.

Do you use it? Do you have a worse offender? Are your colleagues guilty of corporate icks? Email us at opinion@cityam.com