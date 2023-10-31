Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Upgrade your business travel experience

Corporate Traveller is the only global travel management company (TMC) catering exclusively to small and medium-size enterprises. Headed up by Donna Joines, who has over 20 years of travel industry knowledge, the TMC handles travel needs for over 3,000 UK businesses across a multitude of industries.

With a team of dedicated travel consultants and a proprietary travel management platform, Melon, Corporate Traveller aims to make business travel stress-free. Business travel should feel like a breeze, and when all the pieces fall into place, your trip is more likely to be a success. Corporate Traveller works closely with clients to ensure their travel programmes meet company goals when it comes to budgets, ESG, reporting and duty of care.

“Corporate Traveller is proud to have designed Melon to enhance the business travel experience,” says Head of Corporate Traveller UK, Donna Joines. “All customers have a dedicated travel consultant on hand 24/7 365 days a year and access to Melon’s chat function — all to ensure our customers’ needs are put first.” To upgrade to effortless business travel, get in touch at corptraveller.com.

