Worldcoin falls under scrutiny of UK data watchdog

The UK’s data watchdog is set for a showdown with iris-scanning cryptocurrency platform Worldcoin.

It’s understood the new crypto project failed to inform or engage with UK authorities over its intention to harvest personal information by inviting customers to have their eyes scanned at venues in London.

Brainchild of ChatGPT chief Sam Altman, Worldcoin has seen people throughout the globe turning up to offer their details in exchange for a small amount of Worldcoin tokens.

Altman took the artificial intelligence world by storm earlier this year when his OpenAI company launched ChatGPT – a success which Worldcoin investors perhaps hoped would pave the way for further global triumph in the crypto markets.

However, a mixed uptake of people clamouring to get their eyeballs scanned, coupled with some bruising industry-wide criticism may not have produced the instant triumph Altman might have expected.

To make matters worse for the billionaire entrepreneur, the Information Commissioner’s Office has also announced it has its own eye on Altman’s eyeball-capturing technology.

“Organisations must conduct a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) before starting any processing that is likely to result in high risk, such as processing special category biometric data,” the Wilmslow-based organisation told Crypto AM.

“Where they identify high risks that they cannot mitigate, they must consult the ICO. Organisations also need to have a clear lawful basis to process personal data. Where they are relying on consent, this needs to be freely given and capable of being withdrawn without detriment.

“We note the launch of WorldCoin in the UK and will be making enquiries.”

In the UK, only three of the strange shiny orbs used to create digital IDs were available at launch – and all were in London where uptake was largely subdued.

Even among the few who did attend to claim their crypto and hand over their ‘iris readings’, there was some scepticism and concern over privacy and data.

Generally, however, many of those who showed up were enthusiastic about Worldcoin’s project and the intentions behind it, despite several confessing they had little understanding of the technology underpinning it.

One enthusiast – Adam – travelled from his home near Dagenham to be one of the first people to offer up his data in exchange for cryptocurrency at one of Worldcoin’s venues in Shoreditch.

“I’m a massive technology fan, and I’m a believer in crypto as the future, and just hearing what’s being said here about what Worldcoin are trying to do for that future just sounds pretty good to me,” said the 28-year-old student.

“But, listen, I’ll be totally straight with you – I’m here because it’s free crypto.”

Another willing participant – 31-year-old legal executive Melissa – said she had little or no concerns about data protection and having her eyes scanned.

“If this is the level we have to reach to prove our own identity and protect our own identity, then I think we need to accept it,” she said.