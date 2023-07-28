Elon Musk and Worldcoin only prove that marketing seems more powerful than education

The big news that’s been dominating my Twitter – sorry “X -” feed (really, Elon?) this week is, of course, Worldcoin, who’s marketing assures us that “it’s time”.

And a lot of people seem to agree.

After all, Worldcoin is one of those things that seems utterly brilliant when you first encounter it. Created by Alex Blania and Sam Altman (yes, THAT, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI) it claims to solve a number of familiar problems, including identity theft. Over the long term, it’s also making steps forward to the much coveted idea of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) for all, regardless of where people are in the world.

In between these two grand objectives, there also sit a number of other seemingly useful applications, all powered by the native token of the same name.

To use the benefits of the system, users are required to become “verified humans” and hand over biometric data, in this case retina scans. This means going to an “orb” – a device that does just that while looking simultaneously cool and terrifying at the same time. These have been placed all round the world and videos of the queues that have formed of people trying to do this have become commonplace.

Trading of the token exceeded $145bn on the first day of trading according to CoinMarketCap, pushing its price to an intra-day high of $3.48 from $1.70. On the surface, it all seems great.

For me, however, Worldcoin sits in the same category as CBDCs; they appear benign, useful even, but the convenience they offer comes with some serious downsides that are not immediately obvious to most people. The biggest of all is the same old problem – how safe is your data? Where does it go? We can safely assume a data breach will happen – they always always do – so what will be the impact?

People will queue for what they perceive as “free money” from a faceless group in return for handing over very personal data, but will be sceptical about a truly global, unstoppable network like Bitcoin that would actually give back much of the freedom of choice and autonomy that most would prefer to have anyway. Marketing is more powerful than education. Make of that what you will.

So, ten out of ten for concept (I’d love to see these problems being solved, wouldn’t you?) but this version is not something I’ll be taking part in, thank you very much.

Meanwhile, the markets in general have been weak, choppy and unpredictable with a distinct lack of confidence in any direction. Even XRP’s run is over with the token price sliding slowly and steadily over the week.

Bitcoin itself has been sitting below the coveted $30,000 mark and a rare reduction in mining difficulty of -2.96% took place on Wednesday. Of course, those of us who follow the underlying data, especially around just how scarce Bitcoin is quietly becoming in the background, ignore the noisy market headlines and focus on building and driving adoption.

Speaking of which, “driving adoption” was the reason I was a little late in delivering my column to the editor this morning. Last night’s Bitcoin Racing event at Sambrook’s brewery in London was a resounding success, with a fabulous turnout from the BitcoinHODLers community (which is open for all to join as ever), racing fans, plebs and normies from across the UK.

The place was absolutely and utterly packed, the racing sim worked perfectly and the beers were flowing well. Perhaps too well in my case.

Nevertheless, new Bitcoiners were born last night and you can get a taste of what went on by following Bitcoin Racing on Twitter here.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll need to lay down and recover ready for the weekend!

Have a great one!

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

🌅Total crypto market cap

🔵 $1.18 trillion

🔻 0.8%

What Bitcoin did yesterday

🔺 Daily high $29,568

🔻 Daily low $29,200

Bitcoin market capitalisation

🟠 BTC $566.707 billion

🟡 Gold $13.109 trillion

💳 Visa $491.09 billion

Bitcoin volume

🪣 Total spot trading volume $11.03 billion

🔻 15.5%

SP500

🔻 0.6%

Fear and Greed Index

Bitcoin’s market dominance

📊 49.75

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

💪 44

Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price, while 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

What they said yesterday

The power of using the public, shared Ethereum network is that firms can do business with each other while settling transactions and recording business logic on a shared ledger — where neither party has to trust the other to maintain the ledger. Michael Nadeau, author of The DeFi Report

