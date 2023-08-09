Worldcoin sign-ups top 2.2 million

The number of users signing up to the controversial Worldcoin digital asset has passed 2.2 million, according to a study by Cryptogambling.tv.

Signs-ups – which involve having irises scanned for biometric data increased by almost 25,000 over the last five days.

The Worldcoin project – brainchild of ChatGPT creator Sam Altman – was launched on July 24, and offers a small amount of its native digital token to each user.

“There are worries that this technology might not be safe and secure, but over two million people have already signed up,” said a Cryptogambling.tv spokesperson.

“It will be interesting to see how many more people sign up for this platform.”