Square Mile honours WEF president and Davos head Brende with freedom of the City

Børge Brende

The president of the World Economic Forum (WEF) was honoured by the Square MIle’s Corporation this week, giving him the Freedom of the City of London.

Børge Brende was honoured at a ceremony this week following the WEF’s landmark conference in Davos, Switzerland, last month.

The Norwegian economist, who heads the non-profit promoting cooperation between public and private sectors, said he was“delighted and proud to be awarded the Freedom and join a nearly 800-year-old tradition that has recognised some of the world’s foremost leaders. This is a huge honour.”

After having joined the forum in 2008, Børge Brende was also a member of the Norwegian Parliament for 12 years and held senior government roles including foreign affairs, environment, trade and industry.

Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, said Brende “has worked tirelessly to help combat key issues such as climate change and global poverty.

“His longstanding contributions to the World Economic Forum have had a lasting positive impact and it is fitting they are recognised in this way.”

One of the City of London’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients, who were also required to join a Livery Company, to carry out their trade.