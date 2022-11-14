Workers at Jaffa Cake bars factory threaten ‘permanent strike’ over pay

Strikes at Jacobs Crackers factory

More than 750 workers at the Jaffa Cake bars and Jacobs Cream Crackers factory are to stage a permanent strike in anger at a “real terms pay cut”.

Staff at the Aintree plant – who also make Twiglets and Club bars – have been taking limited industrial action since September in a dispute over pay.

From today factory staff, who make 14,000 tons of Jacobs cream crackers every year, will walk out every single day until boss agree to negotiate.

There are 751 GMB union members at Aintree who have been taking industrial action since early September in pursuit of a pay award that meets their claim for cost of living.

Yesterday the firm announced they were shifting production Jacobs Cream Crackers to Portugal in a bid to undermine the strike.

“These workers are rightly angry – they put themselves on the line to keep the company going during the pandemic,” Eamon O’Hearn, GMB National Officer, said.

“This kind of naked corporate greed in the run up to Christmas is disgraceful. Jacob’s workers will now be on strike 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the company comes back to the negotiating table.”

The news comes as major companies like BT and Royal Mail continue to fend off strike action from the Communication Workers Union (CWU).