Work from the pub? It’s cheaper than working from Wework

It’s actually cheaper to work from a pub than in a co-working space, a new report has claimed.

Shocking research from Alliance Online analysed the co-working deals offered by six major UK pub chains before comparing prices with five nationwide co-working spaces.

They identified that the average daily cost to work from a pub is just £13 – 40 per cent cheaper than the average cost of a desk in a coworking space, at £22.

The growing trend of remote working has led a number of popular pubs across London to start offering up tables for workers to rent for the day.

All Bar One offers unlimited tea and coffee alongside a desk for just £13.

Other popular boozers such as BrewDog, Young’s and Brewhouse and Kitchen also offer similar deals.

The company argues logging on from your local boozer is a smart option financially, compared to pricey co-working hubs.

Many of the capital’s trendy hybrid working buildings charge a monthly fee of upwards of £200 per month.

Embattled Wework charges £25 per day to enjoy their spaces.

However, the research also revealed that working from a pub is only cheaper if you’re doing it as a one-off.

If you were to ‘work from pub’ everyday over a month, it would cost £390 – 54 per cent more expensive than the average monthly coworking membership, at £253.