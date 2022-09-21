Worcester Warriors given until Monday to prove they have credible plan

Worcester Warriors have been given a hard deadline to prove their future stability. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Troubled Premiership rugby club Worcester Warriors have been given until 5pm on Monday to prove they can operate as a organisation going forward.

In a statement released by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), the governing body finally put a hard deadline in place for a club who have been struggling financially in recent weeks.

“The RFU has written to Worcester Warriors to confirm they will be suspended from all competitions, including the Gallagher Premiership, Allianz Premier 15s and Allianz Cup if the club cannot evidence insurance cover in place, availability of funds to meet the monthly payroll, and a credible plan to take the club forward, by 5pm on 26 September,” the statement said.

This came as the RFU also set a deadline for the club to prove their match against Newcastle Falcons – set for Saturday – could also go ahead.

“The RFU, Premiership Rugby and DCMS has been seeking assurances from the Worcester Warriors owners regarding funding and potential new ownership proposals for several weeks,” the statement added.

“We are grateful to the staff at Worcester Warriors for their hard work in being able to provide the required information to allow the games to go ahead last weekend and in the week ahead.

“The RFU has set the same conditions for the matches this weekend to go ahead as were in place for the previous weekend. These must be met by noon on Thursday 22 September as, in particular, Newcastle Falcons will be travelling on Friday 23 September.

“However, all parties remain concerned that the lack of available funds will not allow the club to be sustainable over the long term. In particular, the RFU is aware that insurance cover is only in place until midnight on Monday 26 September.”

Worcester Warriors are set to play Gloucester Rugby tonight in the Premiership Rugby Cup.