Woods joins PGA Tour player director group as change promised by commissioner

The PGA Tour will need the approval and support for any future major decisions related to the golf organisation as part of a number of changes being made as part of changes to the PGA Tour Policy Board.

Tiger Woods will join the board as the sixth player director, joining Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson, and the expanded group have called on commissioner Jay Monahan to implement changes.

Among those are the promise of consulting the player directors before major decisions are made – such as the merger of the PGA Tour with the DP World Tour and LIV Golf circuit under one firm.

Elsewhere the player’s special advisor Colin Neville will be allowed access to documents as part of a move to allow players fuller transparency, as well as the ability to approve or decline to approve major changes.

“I am honoured to represent the players of the PGA TOUR,” 15-time major winner Tiger Woods said.

“This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players..

“The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love.

“He has my confidence moving forward with these changes.”

Monahan said: “Tiger’s voice and leadership throughout his career have contributed immeasurably to the success of the PGA TOUR, and to apply both to our governance and go-forward plan at this crucial time is even more welcomed and impactful.

“I am committed to taking the necessary steps to restore any lost trust or confidence that occurred as a result of the surprise announcement of our Framework Agreement.

“My job in the negotiations – in partnership with our Player Directors, PAC and the broader membership – is to advocate for what is best for the PGA TOUR members today and in the future.

“Any agreement we reach must be shaped by our members’ input and approval earned through our Player Directors.”