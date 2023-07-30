‘Nothing else matters’ for Boutier as she lifts Evian Championship

Celine Boutier became the first ever home winner at the Evian Resort Golf Club as the French golfer won the major by six shots. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Celine Boutier said “nothing else matters” after she became the first ever home winner at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

The 29-year-old world No12– who is just the third French woman to win a golf major – had a three-shot lead heading into the final round and shot a 68 on the final 18 holes in southern France to finish on 14 under, winning by six shots.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson – who won last year – finished second on eight under with Celine Borge, Gaby Lopez, Yuka Saso, Nasa Hataoka and Kim A-lim all sharing third on seven under.

Scot Gemma Dryburgh finished best of the Brits with an eighth place finish on six under par.

“Honestly it has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said.

“This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable.

“I think nothing else matters this year now that I have this trophy. I’m really good for the rest of the year.”

Boutier is set to pocket $1m (£778,000) for winning the championship.