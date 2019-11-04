Woodford trust cuts value of cold fusion firm stake

Woodford Patient Capital Trust said today that its fund administrator had cut the value of its holding in cold fusion company Industrial Heat.

Link Fund Solutions downgraded Woodford’s stake in IH Holdings which the trust said was to reflect a “delay in operational progress”.

As a result, the company’s net asset value has been cut by approximately 5p per share.

Read more: Woodford loses £43.5m in fire sale from frozen fund

Link is also revaluing another business upwards by approximately 0.7p per share after it secured funding.

The net effect is a reduction in net asset value of approximately 4.3p per share.

The trust’s share price fell 6.3 per cent today to 35.5p.

Read more: Here’s when everything went wrong for Neil Woodford

Fund manager Neil Woodford faced widespread scepticism regarding his investment into Industrial Heat, which has also been supported by film star Brad Pitt.

The company’s activities include researching cold fusion, which is a nuclear reaction at or near room temperature.

Woodford was ousted as manager of his flagship Woodford Equity Income Fund last month and also resigned as manager of the Woodford Patient Capital Trust.