A woman who spent £16m at Harrods in a decade has lost a legal challenge against the UK’s first Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO).



Zamira Hajiyeva, the wife of Azerbijani banker Jahangir Hajiyev, had been attempting to overturn a UWO obtained by the National Crime Agency against a property in Knightsbridge.



Read more: Woman who spent £16m in Harrods will not be extradited to Azerbaijan

The house had been purchased in 2009 for £11.5m by a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.



Hajiyeva’s husband, who was chairman of the state-controlled International Bank of Azerbaijan from 2001 to 2015, is currently serving a 15-year sentence on charges of fraud, embezzlement, and misuse of public funds.



Hajiyeva had argued that her husband’s conviction, which was the “central feature” of the application for a UWO, was the result of a “grossly unfair trial”.



More to follow.

