Wizz Air reports increasing passenger demand despite war headwinds

Wizz Air’s March load factor was at 86.2 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Wizz Air has reported an ongoing increase in passenger demand despite headwinds caused by the war in Ukraine.

The low-cost carrier said today passenger demand in March peaked at 2.5 million passengers – a 416 per cent increase on the same month last year – at a load factor of 86.2 per cent.

Over the last couple of months, Wizz Air’s numbers have gone up despite the Ukraine war’s impact on European aviation.

Last month the carrier reported that 1.9 million passengers had flown aboard its planes with a load factor of 91 per cent, even though it was forced to cancel all Ukraine operations following the closure of both the EU and Russian air space.

To support Ukrainian refugees fleeing from the war, Wizz announced it had extended the offer of 100,000 free seats on all continental EU flights departing from Ukraine’s border countries from the end of March to 10 April.