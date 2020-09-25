Wizz Air cuts capacity to 50 per cent as quarantine hits demand

Wizz Air today said it will operate at 50 per cent capacity in October after suffering a slump in demand due to coronavirus quarantine rules.

The budget airline said its services will be running at half the normal level next month and would likely remain at the same level throughout the winter if restrictions remained the same.

Wizz Air had previously said it expected to run at 60 per cent capacity in the second quarter after downgrading its forecasts from 80 per cent.

In a statement today the Hungary-based airline said its main priority was minimising costs across the business.

“The company has strongly improved its strategic position and its ability to respond to opportunities in its markets during the past six months,” it added.

Shares were down just over 1.4 per cent in early trading.

Airlines have been among the hardest-hit sectors by the coronavirus crisis as lockdown rules and travel restrictions have slashed demand.

Rival carriers such as Ryanair, Easyjet and British Airways owner IAG have all cut capacity as they respond to the crisis.

Wizz Air has previously said it might be forced to ground some of its planes over the winter period, which is typically unprofitable.

However, the airline has committed to its planned expansion at Gatwick Airport, despite the impact of the pandemic.