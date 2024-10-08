With Sue Gray gone, Keir Starmer will have no more excuses

Ex-civil servant Sue Gray

Sue Gray is carrying the can for the shortcomings and mistakes of her boss, says Henry Newman

Morgan McSweeney is Keir Starmer’s second chief of staff following Sue Gray’s resignation. And we aren’t even 100 days into the new government. Some of his predecessors lasted far longer. David Cameron’s only chief of staff was there throughout his six year premiership. Tony Blair’s for a decade. Theresa May lost her joint chiefs after a year following her catastrophic election result. So for Sue Gray to be on her way out on day 94 is quite something.

Whatever her strengths and weaknesses, it’s obvious Sue Gray is carrying the can for the shortcomings and mistakes of her boss. That’s part of the problem with being chief of staff – everything can be your fault. When things go well, your principal takes credit. When they go wrong, you get blamed. How was Sue Gray responsible for the Chancellor’s winter fuel decision, for example? Or for Starmer’s arrogant dismissal of journalists’ questions about cronyism in his Downing Street Garden press conference?

Reading the political obituaries of Sue Gray, it’s also obvious that some of the things she was being attacked for were literally her job. Some complained she controlled access to Starmer, managed his diary and oversaw his red box. Others that she stopped someone who had leaked information, getting a government job. Sounds pretty reasonable to me.

The British political system is unusual. We have an odd symbiosis supporting ministers where political advisers and permanent civil servants working distinctly but jointly. The chief of staff is a relatively new invention with the modern position really beginning under Blair.

There were always, though, powers behind the prime ministerial throne: an éminence grise or two, a trusted adviser. Harold Wilson had Marcia Williams who was his political secretary but fulfilled many of the same functions. She was especially controversial although talented. But what makes a good political adviser? What is the job description for a chief of staff?

The theme has captivated political theorists going back beyond Machiavelli. More prosaically, some recent office holders have also written about the role. Most would agree it’s one of the toughest jobs. Each intractable problem in government lands on the desk of the Prime Minister and his or her chief of staff. In almost every case all the options are bad, the information limited, and time pressure acute.

Too few leaders have the self-confidence to push back and say to ministers ‘you decide’. Francis Maude, who was a minister under Thatcher, tells how he once wrote to her setting out options for resolving a challenge. The reply confirmed the Prime Minister had read his note and agreed it was a difficult issue. The message was clear: this is what you are paid to do. Whitehall cannot work effectively if the centre tries to micromanage everything.

So if I had been advising Starmer, I would have suggested someone with more experience for the job. My pick would have been Pat McFadden, who is already running the Cabinet Office and is Deputy Prime Minister in all but name. McFadden knows the Labour Party. He has been a departmental Minister. And – having served as an adviser under Blair – he knows Downing Street. Appointing him would have avoided the Prime Minister siding with one faction in a clearly divided Downing Street.

The rise of Morgan McSweeney

The Prime Minister has instead picked a Young Turk – Morgan McSweeney. His previous role was running Labour Together. That’s an opaque organisation which was investigated by the Electoral Commission for failure to declare donations. It’s a brave choice given Starmer made so much of his commitment to Standards.

With Sue Gray gone, McSweeney will have no excuses if he fails to bring stability to Whitehall. The Budget later this month will be a key test. But already McSweeney is reportedly plotting a Cabinet shakeup.

Careful! In ‘Yes, Minister’ the civil servants celebrate ‘rotation’ as leading to ‘castration’ of ministerial power. That’s true. But reshuffles also breed resentment and new enemies. And Starmer’s first few weeks have been all too shaky already.

Henry Newman is a former Government Adviser and writes the Whitehall Project on Substack