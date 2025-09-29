Winners of Investec’s Beyond Business programme awarded £100k funding
Leading financial services provider, Investec, has announced the winners of its 2025 Beyond Business programme.
The programme attracted a record number 148 entrepreneurs from across East London, who were whittled down to a short list of 11 finalists, before the four winners were selected by a Dragons’ Den style panel, led by chief executive Ruth Leas.
The programme, which is in partnership with community charity Bromley By Bow Centre, awarded the winners £24,000 each in funding, supporting them to deliver on their business plans and maximise their potential.
The entrepreneurs on this year’s shortlist were selected for the strong commercial potential they demonstrated.
This was alongside strategies for how they intend to contribute positively to their communities such as by increasing community cohesion, building confidence and life skills, and encouraging greater sustainable practices.
The winners
- Bamboo Bicycle Club – Bamboo Bicycle Club empowers people to design, build, and ride eco-friendly bamboo bicycles through workshops, education programmes, community initiatives, and prison rehabilitation workshops.
- Feeling Social – Feeling Social’s young and engaging team of experts provides flexible in-person and online mental health first aid training to help organisations build a happier, healthier and more productive workforce.
- Round Retail – Round Retail sells quality, preloved, mid-luxury branded items online and at pop-up stores. The sustainable clothing solution provides sellers with one third of the sale price and uses the balance to fund local charities and fund expansion.
- TrailFam – TrailFam aims to improve the lives of young people across the UK through trail running. Its programmes foster a love of movement while building a community of young people ready to connect with each other and the outdoors.
Leas said: “I’m continually inspired by the creativity and determination shown by the social impact entrepreneurs who participate in the Investec Beyond Business programme.
“This programme is not only about funding promising social impact initiatives; it’s also about providing visionary entrepreneurs with the tools to build a resilient, competitive and innovative enterprise that is well positioned to make a lasting positive impact on society. It demonstrates perfectly that the more you give, the more you get back.”
Razia Nizamuddin, who leads the Investec Beyond Business Programme said: “The entrepreneurial spirit of this year’s winners is truly inspiring. Their vision, drive and determination show the power of social enterprise to completely transform communities.”