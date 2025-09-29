Winners of Investec’s Beyond Business programme awarded £100k funding

Investec has selected the four winners of its Beyond Business programme

Leading financial services provider, Investec, has announced the winners of its 2025 Beyond Business programme.

The programme attracted a record number 148 entrepreneurs from across East London, who were whittled down to a short list of 11 finalists, before the four winners were selected by a Dragons’ Den style panel, led by chief executive Ruth Leas.

The programme, which is in partnership with community charity Bromley By Bow Centre, awarded the winners £24,000 each in funding, supporting them to deliver on their business plans and maximise their potential.

The entrepreneurs on this year’s shortlist were selected for the strong commercial potential they demonstrated.

This was alongside strategies for how they intend to contribute positively to their communities such as by increasing community cohesion, building confidence and life skills, and encouraging greater sustainable practices.

The winners