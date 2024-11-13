Winners of Alternative Credit Awards announced
The Alternative Credit Awards 2024, hosted by Alternative Credit Investor magazine, took place on Wednesday 6 November at the Royal Lancaster London.
These prestigious awards commemorate the most influential fund managers, specialist lenders and service providers in the alternative credit industry.
The evening started with a sparkling drinks reception, followed by a gala dinner, before the winners were unveiled in a glittering ceremony.
Ares Management picked up the most accolades, winning the awards for Fund Manager of the Year, Innovative Fund of the Year ($1bn +) and Fund of the Year ($1bn+).
There was also a silent auction on the night, which successfully raised thousands of pounds for the brain injury recovery charity SameYou.
“It was fantastic to celebrate the best and brightest players in the industry at the Alternative Credit Awards 2024,” said Alternative Credit Investor’s founder and editor-in-chief Suzie Neuwirth.
“The evening was a resounding success and it was great to have so many different firms represented at the awards.
“Additionally, I’m delighted that we managed to raise so much money for the brain injury recovery charity SameYou. This is a cause that is close to my heart so I’d like to thank everyone who bid for prizes.”
Here is the full list of winners:
Climate transition fund manager of the year
Apollo Global Management
Distressed debt manager of the year
Arrow Global
Fund manager of the year
Ares Management
Fund of the year ($1bn+)
Ares Senior Direct Lending III
Fund of the year (Sub $1bn)
TwentyFour Income Fund
Impact fund manager of the year
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Infrastructure debt manager of the year
Macquarie Asset Management
Innovative fund of the year ($1bn+)
Ares Pathfinder Fund II
Innovative fund of the year (Sub $1bn)
NorthWall European Opportunities Fund I
Highly commended: AxiaFunder
Junior lender of the year
Churchill Asset Management
Lower mid-market lender of the year
Federated Hermes
Market commentator
Oaktree Capital Management
Mezzanine lender of the year
Shojin
Performance of the year ($1bn+)
Fasanara Capital Global Diversified Alternative Debt Fund
Performance of the year (Sub $1bn)
Fintex Private Debt
Private credit secondaries fund of the year
Coller Credit Secondaries – Opportunities Fund I
Real estate debt manager of the year
LaSalle Investment Management
Senior lender of the year
Permira Credit
Highly commended: Triple Point Private Credit
Special situations debt manager of the year
Oaktree Capital Management
Wealth market proposition of the year
M&G Investments
UK property development lender of the year (sub-£1bn)
Relendex
UK bridging lender of the year (sub-£1bn)
Kuflink
UK SME finance provider of the year (sub-£1bn)
ThinCats
P2P lender of the year
Folk2Folk
IFISA provider of the year
easyMoney
Compliance service of the year
Ocorian
Fund administrator of the year
BNY
Highly commended: Suntera Fund Services
Law firm of the year – transactions
Dechert
Law firm of the year – fund structuring
Linklaters
Placement agent of the year
Rede Partners
Ratings provider of the year
S&P Global Ratings
Tech provider of the year
Broadridge Financial Solutions
Highly commended: Allvue Systems
Alternative Credit Investor is the world’s leading resource on alternative credit. The print and online publication (alternativecreditinvestor.com) is read by investors, fund managers, specialist lenders and service providers, providing up-to-the-minute coverage of the key topics impacting the alternative credit sector.