Winners of Alternative Credit Awards announced

The Alternative Credit Awards 2024, hosted by Alternative Credit Investor magazine, took place on Wednesday 6 November at the Royal Lancaster London.

These prestigious awards commemorate the most influential fund managers, specialist lenders and service providers in the alternative credit industry. 

The evening started with a sparkling drinks reception, followed by a gala dinner, before the winners were unveiled in a glittering ceremony. 

Ares Management picked up the most accolades, winning the awards for Fund Manager of the Year, Innovative Fund of the Year ($1bn +) and Fund of the Year ($1bn+). 

There was also a silent auction on the night, which successfully raised thousands of pounds for the brain injury recovery charity SameYou. 

“It was fantastic to celebrate the best and brightest players in the industry at the Alternative Credit Awards 2024,” said Alternative Credit Investor’s founder and editor-in-chief Suzie Neuwirth.

“The evening was a resounding success and it was great to have so many different firms represented at the awards. 

“Additionally, I’m delighted that we managed to raise so much money for the brain injury recovery charity SameYou. This is a cause that is close to my heart so I’d like to thank everyone who bid for prizes.” 


Here is the full list of winners: 


Climate transition fund manager of the year

Apollo Global Management


Distressed debt manager of the year

Arrow Global


Fund manager of the year

Ares Management


Fund of the year ($1bn+)

Ares Senior Direct Lending III


Fund of the year (Sub $1bn)

TwentyFour Income Fund


Impact fund manager of the year

BNP Paribas Asset Management


Infrastructure debt manager of the year

Macquarie Asset Management


Innovative fund of the year ($1bn+)

Ares Pathfinder Fund II


Innovative fund of the year (Sub $1bn)

NorthWall European Opportunities Fund I

Highly commended: AxiaFunder


Junior lender of the year

Churchill Asset Management


Lower mid-market lender of the year

Federated Hermes


Market commentator

Oaktree Capital Management


Mezzanine lender of the year

Shojin


Performance of the year ($1bn+)

Fasanara Capital Global Diversified Alternative Debt Fund


Performance of the year (Sub $1bn)

Fintex Private Debt


Private credit secondaries fund of the year

Coller Credit Secondaries – Opportunities Fund I


Real estate debt manager of the year

LaSalle Investment Management


Senior lender of the year

Permira Credit

Highly commended: Triple Point Private Credit


Special situations debt manager of the year

Oaktree Capital Management


Wealth market proposition of the year

M&G Investments


UK property development lender of the year (sub-£1bn)

Relendex


UK bridging lender of the year (sub-£1bn)

Kuflink


UK SME finance provider of the year (sub-£1bn)

ThinCats


P2P lender of the year

Folk2Folk


IFISA provider of the year

easyMoney


Compliance service of the year

Ocorian


Fund administrator of the year

BNY

Highly commended: Suntera Fund Services


Law firm of the year – transactions

Dechert


Law firm of the year – fund structuring

Linklaters 


Placement agent of the year

Rede Partners


Ratings provider of the year

S&P Global Ratings 


Tech provider of the year

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Highly commended: Allvue Systems


Alternative Credit Investor is the world’s leading resource on alternative credit. The print and online publication (alternativecreditinvestor.com) is read by investors, fund managers, specialist lenders and service providers, providing up-to-the-minute coverage of the key topics impacting the alternative credit sector. 

