Winners of Alternative Credit Awards announced

The Alternative Credit Awards 2024, hosted by Alternative Credit Investor magazine, took place on Wednesday 6 November at the Royal Lancaster London.

These prestigious awards commemorate the most influential fund managers, specialist lenders and service providers in the alternative credit industry.

The evening started with a sparkling drinks reception, followed by a gala dinner, before the winners were unveiled in a glittering ceremony.

Ares Management picked up the most accolades, winning the awards for Fund Manager of the Year, Innovative Fund of the Year ($1bn +) and Fund of the Year ($1bn+).

There was also a silent auction on the night, which successfully raised thousands of pounds for the brain injury recovery charity SameYou.

“It was fantastic to celebrate the best and brightest players in the industry at the Alternative Credit Awards 2024,” said Alternative Credit Investor’s founder and editor-in-chief Suzie Neuwirth.

“The evening was a resounding success and it was great to have so many different firms represented at the awards.

“Additionally, I’m delighted that we managed to raise so much money for the brain injury recovery charity SameYou. This is a cause that is close to my heart so I’d like to thank everyone who bid for prizes.”



Here is the full list of winners:



Climate transition fund manager of the year

Apollo Global Management





Distressed debt manager of the year

Arrow Global





Fund manager of the year

Ares Management





Fund of the year ($1bn+)

Ares Senior Direct Lending III





Fund of the year (Sub $1bn)

TwentyFour Income Fund





Impact fund manager of the year

BNP Paribas Asset Management





Infrastructure debt manager of the year

Macquarie Asset Management





Innovative fund of the year ($1bn+)

Ares Pathfinder Fund II





Innovative fund of the year (Sub $1bn)

NorthWall European Opportunities Fund I

Highly commended: AxiaFunder





Junior lender of the year

Churchill Asset Management





Lower mid-market lender of the year

Federated Hermes





Market commentator

Oaktree Capital Management





Mezzanine lender of the year

Shojin





Performance of the year ($1bn+)

Fasanara Capital Global Diversified Alternative Debt Fund





Performance of the year (Sub $1bn)

Fintex Private Debt





Private credit secondaries fund of the year

Coller Credit Secondaries – Opportunities Fund I





Real estate debt manager of the year

LaSalle Investment Management





Senior lender of the year

Permira Credit

Highly commended: Triple Point Private Credit





Special situations debt manager of the year

Oaktree Capital Management





Wealth market proposition of the year

M&G Investments





UK property development lender of the year (sub-£1bn)

Relendex





UK bridging lender of the year (sub-£1bn)

Kuflink





UK SME finance provider of the year (sub-£1bn)

ThinCats





P2P lender of the year

Folk2Folk





IFISA provider of the year

easyMoney





Compliance service of the year

Ocorian





Fund administrator of the year

BNY

Highly commended: Suntera Fund Services





Law firm of the year – transactions

Dechert





Law firm of the year – fund structuring

Linklaters





Placement agent of the year

Rede Partners





Ratings provider of the year

S&P Global Ratings





Tech provider of the year

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Highly commended: Allvue Systems





Alternative Credit Investor is the world’s leading resource on alternative credit. The print and online publication (alternativecreditinvestor.com) is read by investors, fund managers, specialist lenders and service providers, providing up-to-the-minute coverage of the key topics impacting the alternative credit sector.