Will Wizz Air’s flight subscription take the brand to new heights?

Wizz Air

Wizz Air recently announced an “all you can fly” offer for £534 per year. It’s a splashy move, and it’s provoked some scepticism among industry analysts.

But will it prove a hit with air travellers?

Data from YouGov Surveys shows that just over a third of Britons who have travelled by air (36 per cent) would be interested in paying a fixed fee for unlimited flights – rising to 47 per cent of Britons who fly once a year, and three in five (57 per cent) Britons who travel at least once every few months.

When asked about Wizz Air’s subscription offer, opinion changes – but there is still clear interest from some flyers. A third (34 per cent) of all air travellers would be interested in the low-budget airline’s model, rising to 42 per cent of those who travel once-yearly and 47 per cent of frequent flyers.

What’s more, three in five of each group – all air travellers (60 per cent), frequent flyers (61 per cent), and those who travel once a year (64 per cent) think the offer is good value for money.

Methodology

YouGov polled 2,042 British adults online on 15-16 August,1694 of whom said they travelled by plane. The survey was carried out through YouGov Surveys: Self-serve. Data is weighted by age, gender, education level, region, and social grade. The margin of error is 2 per cent for the overall sample. Learn more about YouGov Surveys: Self-serve.