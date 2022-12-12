Why You Should Become Your Own Hype Person At Work

Do you constantly second-guess yourself when making professional decisions or feel like your professional peers are surging ahead with their careers and you’re being left behind? It could be time to become your own hype person.

But what is a hype person, exactly? Derived from the hip hop hype man, who is traditionally tasked with engaging and energising the crowd before the main act comes on, this premise of hyping can be applied to many areas of life, including your job.

Akin to faking it until you make it, hyping relies on outward confidence combined with inner self-belief, with a dash of avoiding the trap of falling victim to imposter syndrome thrown in for good measure.

And while it doesn’t involve you shouting how amazing you are out loud, it’s not too dissimilar to the concept of manifestation, something 12% of British people are using as a tool to achieve their professional goals. So says a recent survey which also uncovered that 24% of Brits somewhat believe that speaking your goals into existence combined with positivity and confidence can attract success.

So, how can you apply this in a work setting?

Believe in your abilities

Being professionally confident sounds easy enough, right? In reality, it can be very difficult to feel and sound confident, especially if positive reinforcement isn’t present in your workplace, so this is where daily or weekly affirmations can come in handy.

MRI evidence shows that neural pathways in the brain are increased when people practise affirmations, so set aside 5-15 minutes to write down things you’ve achieved that day or week. This can help you visualise your success and also give you something to refer back to if you need a boost of confidence and clarity ahead of starting a new task, or having a difficult conversation with your boss.

Celebrate small wins

From salary to job title, a lot of workers look to external factors outside of their control as the barometer of professional success. Instead of solely focusing on how much you earn or what your job title is, start looking at other ways you can define your success. From putting yourself forward to give a presentation to getting out of your comfort zone and approaching people you’ve never met before at a networking event, honing your soft skills is an invaluable way to boost your professional profile. In fact, a study by Stanford Research Institute International found that 75% of an employee’s success comes from soft skills

Keep it real

Crucially, one of the most important elements of hyping oneself isn’t what you say you’re capable of doing; it’s following through on the claims you’ve made or the extra work you’ve put yourself forward for. And if you feel like all your efforts to propel your career forward aren’t working as well as you’d like them to, it could be time for you to look for a new opportunity in a company that fosters professional development in a tangible way.

