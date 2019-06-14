Why the world economy is like a wobbly bike

How have our growth forecasts changed?We think global growth in 2019 remains on course to meet our 2.8% forecast, but for 2020 we have lowered our expectations (from 2.7% to 2.6%). Our unchanged view for 2019 follows a good start to the year, with first quarter GDP beating expectations in the US, eurozone, UK, Japan and China. However, the this was largely due to inventory building, which is when companies stock up on goods to sell at a later date. We expect this to be temporary and to reverse in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the resumption of the trade war between the US and China is likely to damage business confidence, causing firms to delay spending.
US Fed expected to cut rates in June 2020We assume that US interest rates have peaked. We expect the next move by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to be a rate cut in June 2020 because of weakening growth. We have pushed out our expections for rate increases in the UK and eurozone, with only one move from the Bank of England while the European Central Bank (ECB) will likely wait until 2020 before tightening monetary policy. We expect the Bank of Japan to leave its policy unchanged. We expect the US dollar to remain firm in the near term, but weaken later in the year. Our forecast for sterling is also boosted because we assume that the UK will enter a transition period in October rather than crashing out of the EU, although there is considerable uncertainty surrounding this following the recent resignation of the prime minister.
Alternative scenarios – risks skewed towards stagflation and deflationThe forecasts above represent our baseline case, to which we attach a 60% probability. We also model a number of alternative scenarios. One of these is “Recession excluding US”, whereby the outlook in China and Europe deteriorates significantly, while another is “US Recession 2020”. These two scenarios would both have a deflationary impact on the world economy and we estimate the probability of these at 14%. We also model three scenarios whose impact would be stagflationary (ie causing persistent inflation and stagnant growth). These are “Trade war: US vs Rest of the World”, “Oil jumps to $100” and “Italian debt crisis”. We attach a 16% probability to these three scenarios. In terms of trade wars, we acknowledge that there is a significant risk that we see further tariff increases. We may not see a resolution to the US-China dispute and the Trump’s recent decision to impose tariffs on Mexico threatens to take the trade wars onto a new front. Trade tensions are likely to become a permanent feature of the global economy and will drag on capital spending and exports, as we outlined in our Inescapable truths for the decade ahead
