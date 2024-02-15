Why the traditional ‘9-5’ could be a thing of the past

Ditching the traditional 9-5 career path could be the next generational trend, new research shows, as kids start to prioritise “purpose over pay.”

This new “kids-eye view” of the workplace comes as kids’ money management business GoHenry reveals 42 per cent of kids plan to prioritise a career with a positive impact rather than one that just pays the bills.

“I think it’s important that whatever you do has a positive impact on society. If you enjoy your job, money doesn’t matter as much, especially if you are helping others,” GoHenry customer Isla, age 9, said.

Isla’s ambitions to be a “professional gamer” or “game developer” could be more achievable now than they were a decade ago, the data suggests, as the demand and innovation for new tech roles is on the rise.

Of GoHenry’s 480,000 customer base and sample size of over 2,000 young people, some 23 per cent anticipate virtual reality to become a part of everyday work, with 23 per cent expecting “robot assistants”.

The insights come amid the rising trend of entrepreneurial spirit in current and up-and-coming generations.

An analysis of Companies House data last month by accounting firm Hazlewoods showed the number of Gen Z directors of UK companies jumped 42 per cent in a year – reaching a total of 243,000.

Read more In Good Company CEO: What I learnt leaving the corporate climb behind

More young people are starting to want control over their workplace preferences, surveys continue to suggest, which could mean taking operations into their own hands.

With the technology and tools available today, starting a business is “easier than ever” for this next generation’s “digital natives,” Andy Fishburn, managing director at Virgin StartUp, told City A.M. last month.

Louise Hill, co-founder and chief executive of GoHenry, said these views are “unsurprising” given the next generation has grown up with the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

“At GoHenry, we’re all about empowering kids with the financial skills to thrive in any workplace – whether that’s in a traditional job, a new-age role, or running their own business,” Hill said.

“It’s inspiring to see younger generations so confident about what they want and don’t want from their future careers,” she continued.

Of course, with the traditional 9-5 in the rearview, Hill said the workplace could face some changes.

“Employers must listen or risk losing out on top talent,” she warned.