Why everyone’s feeling in a low mood right now

January has always been a challenging month to get through mentally, and now new research has proven we’re in a bad mood in January for more days than in any other month of the year.

On average we spend 8 days per month feeling sad, and a quarter feel saddest during January, a new survey of 2,000 Brits has revealed.

The weather, shorter and darker colds and the prolonged cold are all instigators of our lower mood, but the study confirmed that January is also the month when we need a joy boost the most. We can feel better by spending more time outdoors, spending time with friends and listening to our favourite music.

Getting out for a walk during winter is a good way to improve happiness

However, one in five Brits surveyed said they get 15 minutes or less of sun each day during January even though more than half, 55%, acknowledged that getting sunlight is the best way to relieve a low mood in the winter months.

Emma Colquhoun, spokesperson for Krispy Kreme that commissioned the research said: “We’ve just had Blue Monday, often referred to as the most depressing day of the year, making this week arguably one of the toughest.

“And the study indicates we’re not far wrong. From the national average of nine low moods in January, we hope today won’t be one. Opening a box of doughnuts is one way to bring joy into people’s lives – so we wanted to make that literal.”

SAD, otherwise known as Seasonal Affective Disorder, is recognised by the NHS and also called ‘winter depression.’

“Some people with SAD may have symptoms during the summer and feel better during the winter,” reads website material, and a persistent low mood, a loss of pleasure and interest in everyday things, irritability, and feelings of despair and lethargy.

Ways to try to feel better

Getting outdoors for a walk at lunchtime, even if it’s cloudy, can improve your mood

Making time for social contact with friends or going into the office to speak with colleagues can help

Doing even a small amount of exercise can help improve your mood

Limiting alcohol intake can also help

Doing things you’re good at can also help, to give you a sense of self achievement

