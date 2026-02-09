Why Burford should be your next Cotswolds weekend away

The Bull at Charlbury is the quintessential Cotswolds weekender

If there was a Venn diagram between people who live in East London, have smart little dogs

in dinky little coats and are partial to pet nat, then The Bull in Charlbury would probably be in

the middle. If you draw a Venn diagram between people who live in West London, have

smart gundogs and are partial to a robust merlot, then The Bull in Burford would probably be

in the middle.



Which is to say, whatever ‘set’ you belong to, the Cotswolds will forever attract well-to-do,

stylish Londoners. It’s what it does best. And for good reason, it’s a honey-hued, chocolate

box destination with excellent hotels, pubs and restaurants. It’s also just an hour away by

train, or slightly longer by Land Rover.

The Bull Burford

The Bull in Burford, an elegant coaching inn dating back to 1536 (the year Anne Boleyn was beheaded), wears its Cotswoldsness very much on its sleeve. Reopened as a hotel by PR titan and spin connoisseur Matthew Freud in 2023, The Bull is an incredibly stylish bolthole in an incredibly beautiful village. The decor blends over 400 years of history and modern touches with effortless ease. Heavy wooden panelling and deep stone fireplaces sit totally congruously next to the frenetic, jagged angles of a Basquiat painting.

This careful jumble of eras extends into the 18 rooms, which are tasteful and cool and artsy – it’s a bit like walking inside a Toast catalogue. The penthouse suite is perhaps the pick of the bunch. Walking up to it, you catch glimpses of Burford below, higgledy-piggledy stone houses and wisps of smoke from chimneys. The room itself is spacious, but with angular low ceilings and jutting-out beams. It’s moody and intimate: slate-painted walls have a velvety, wind-brushed texture and the room centres around a huge bed draped in folds of linen. It smells of linden and cedarwood. A reading chair is the perfect place to sip on their signature white negroni and let London slip away into a distant dream.

That is until you go down for drinks, and Notting Hill suddenly doesn’t seem so far away.

The penthouse suite at The Bull (credit Leo Duvat)

Where to eat and drink

The Bull’s heart is the bar. Vincent’s is set back into the building and cultivates a slouched, private quality inherent in all good cocktail bars. After dinner digestifs take on a conspiratorial vibe in the dimly lit room, with a crackling fire and hushed conversations. The staff at The Bull are young, but what is perhaps lost in polish is made up for in friendliness. This feels particularly true of Horn, one of four places to eat at the hotel. It’s a gastropub serving decent takes on the usual fare: steak and chips, custard and crumble.



There is also Wild, a fire-centric 11-course tasting menu offering; Sl’ice, a pizza restaurant open only in summer; and Hiro, a private dining omakase-inspired option. Four food offerings for an 18-room hotel feels perhaps a little excessive, and you wonder if it wouldn’t be better to focus on doing one restaurant really well (something, incidentally, The Bull at Charlbury has nailed). But perhaps it’s necessary for a hotel that needs to strike a tricky balance between appealing to Burfordians and sequestering A-list celebrities in its hidden, high-end dining rooms.

Horn at The Bull in Burford (credit Seb Gardner)

What to do

The Bull is the sort of place you come to do very little of anything. Burford is a quintessential

Cotswolds town with a honey ratio of pubs to inhabitants. Long walks followed by pints and a

fire in winter, or sloping evenings in beer gardens come summer. There are also lots of cutesy little shops, delis and cafes dotted along the high street, including The Oxford Brush Company, which sells literally every type of brush imaginable.



It’s also well worth visiting the local church, St John the Baptist, and its canopied tomb of Sir

Lawrence and Lady Tanfield. The ‘Wicked Tanfields of Burford’ were aristocratic landowners

in the 17th century who were despised by locals for their cruelty to tenants. An effigy of the

couple was burnt every year for 200 years to celebrate their deaths, and Burford myth has it

that if the water level in the River Windrush (which runs through the town) drops too low, the

Tanfields will be released from their watery grave to haunt Burford once again.



Weekending Londoners can’t be any worse than that, can they?

The Bull in Burford (credit Seb Gardner)

Rooms at The Bull at Burford start from around £270; go to bullburford.com/rooms-and-suites

