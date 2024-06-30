Who owns Sheffield United? How much did Prince Abdullah pay McCabe in 2019?

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Sheffield United co-owner and chairman Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is seen during the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham United and Sheffield United at the Millmoor Ground on September 7, 2013 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Who is the current owner of Sheffield United?

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdullah owns Sheffield United.

Prince Abdullah is a member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family. He was the general president of Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority between 2014 and 2017.

Who are the directors of Sheffield United?

The chairman of Sheffield United is Yusuf Giansiracusa.

He is a lawyer and confidant of Prince Abdullah.

The club’s current chief executive is Stephen Bettis.

What is Prince Abdullah’s net worth?

Prince Abdullah’s net worth is not publicly known.

The Telegraph reported in 2013 that he was worth £18bn, but a court case involving Prince Abdullah suggests his wealth is much smaller.

When did Prince Abdullah buy Sheffield United and who was the previous owner?

Prince Abdullah first took a 50 per cent stake in 2013, joining up with owner and lifelong fan Kevin McCabe.

The club were then in League One and Prince Abdullah invested £10m.

The pair had a rift in 2017 which spilled out into a legal battle over ownership of the club.

McCabe sought to buy out Prince Abdullah’s stake for £5m, with the bid also allowing a similar counter offer to be made.

A judgement made in 2019 allowed the Saudi prince to buy the remaining stake in the club for £5m.

The judge overseeing the case in the High Court admitted that Sheffield United were valued in the region of £100m at the time.

Is Prince Abdullah selling Sheffield United?

Sheffield United are facing a possible takeover, with an unnamed consortium of Silicon Valley-based investors in talks to buy the club.

A report by The Telegraph says that an application has been submitted to the EFL for an owners and directors’ test.

It follows negotiations last year between Sheffield United and Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi.

Mmobuosi has since been accused of fraud by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

What is Prince Abdullah’s record as Sheffield United owner?

Sheffield United have improved on their league positions since Prince Abdullah joined in 2013, but his time has been marred by the contentious High Court case between Kevin McCabe and himself.

After promotion to the Championship in the 2016-17, they spent two seasons in England’s second league.

With Chris Wilder as the club’’s manager, they got promoted to the Premier League after a successful campaign in the 2018-19 season.

In their first season, Sheffield United finished in ninth place. They were relegated the season after, with a return coming in the 2023-24 season when they finished last.

The club posted record financial losses for the 2022-23 season of £31.4m.

They also faced an EFL transfer embargo over the defaulting of payments to another club.