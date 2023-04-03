Who is turning up the ESG pressure gauge on AIM firms?
- The pressure on AIM listed companies to have a coherent ESG strategy is only increasing in need and complexity.
- Evolving sustainability needs emerge from multiple stakeholders, who are themselves responding to their own increasing pressures.
- Left unmanaged, these pressures may result in commercial risk and threaten a company’s bottom line.
- Understanding what is driving stakeholder ESG behaviours and needs can help companies refine their ESG strategies, improve stakeholder communications and anticipate opportunities, challenges, and needs.