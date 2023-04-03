Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Who is turning up the ESG pressure gauge on AIM firms?

By:

  • The pressure on AIM listed companies to have a coherent ESG strategy is only increasing in need and complexity.
  • Evolving sustainability needs emerge from multiple stakeholders, who are themselves responding to their own increasing pressures.
  • Left unmanaged, these pressures may result in commercial risk and threaten a company’s bottom line.
  • Understanding what is driving stakeholder ESG behaviours and needs can help companies refine their ESG strategies, improve stakeholder communications and anticipate opportunities, challenges, and needs.

