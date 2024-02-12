Who is in the Champions League? When are the matches? Where can I watch them?

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – JUNE 10: Winners Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Which English clubs are still in the Champions League?

Treble winners Manchester City and rivals Arsenal are the only English teams in the Champions League.

Newcastle and Manchester United were knocked out of Europe’s elite competition in the group stages.

Both teams ended up finishing in last place. They failed to make the Europa League spot which is given to clubs who come third in their groups.

Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton are still in the Europa League. They will play in the next round of the knockout stages after winning their groups.

Aston Villa are in the round of 16 of the Europa Conference League.

Who will they play?

Manchester City will be first to play on Tuesday 13th February as they travel to Denmark to face Copenhagen.

Arsenal will play a week later in Porto on Wednesday 21st February. It will be the last matchday of the round of 16 first legs.

Who else is in the Champions League last 16?

Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid and Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich are in the Champions League round of 16. Both teams are among the favourites to win the competition.

Real Madrid will play against RB Leipzig on the opening night of the knockout rounds.

Bayern Munich play a day later away from home against Lazio.

PSG, who boast Kylian Mbappe as their star player, will face Real Sociedad. The Spanish side finished first in their group, which means the first leg will be in Paris.

In the following week, PSV will face Dortmund on the same Tuesday night as Inter Milan’s match against Atlético Madrid.

Napoli and Barcelona were drawn together in what may be the toughest fixture of the round.

There will be a week’s break between the first leg and second leg fixtures of the Champions League.

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich are in the Champions League.

When are the matches?

The full schedule for fixtures:

Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Wednesday 14th February

PSG vs Real Sociedad

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Tuesday 20th February

PSV vs Dortmund

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

Wednesday 21st February

Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

Tuesday 5th March

Real Sociedad vs PSG

Bayern Munich vs Lazio

Wednesday 6th March

Manchester City vs Copenhagen

Real Madrid vs Leipzig

Tuesday 12th March

Arsenal vs Porto

Barcelona vs Napoli

Wednesday 13th March

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan

Dortmund vs PSV

Where can I watch them?

TNT Sports will show all matches in the UK.

All kick-off times are 8pm.

When are the draws for the quarter and semi-finals?

The draws for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on Friday 15th March.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will be on the 9th and 10th of April. The second legs will take place a week later.

Teams who make the semi-finals will play on April 30th or May 1st. The second legs will be on the 7th and 8th of May.

Where is the Champions League final going to be played?

The Champions League final will be at Wembley Stadium this year.

It has been 11 years since England’s national stadium last hosted the final.

Bayern Munich grabbed a late winner against German rivals Dortmund in that game.

The final is scheduled for the first Saturday of June.

The last English team to play in a Champions League final at Wembley was Manchester United in 2011. But Sir Alex Ferguson’s side were thrashed 3-1 by Barcelona.