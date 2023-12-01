Who owns Real Madrid? Who did Florentino Pérez take over from in 2000?

Real Madrid’s president is Florentino Perez.

Who are the current owners of Real Madrid?

Club members, known as ‘socios’, own Real Madrid and elect a president to run the club. Florentino Pérez is the president of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are one of four clubs in Spain’s top division who are fan-owned. The other clubs are Barcelona, Athletic Club Bilbao and Osasuna.

As the president of Real Madrid, Pérez is responsible for the club’s business decisions both on and off the pitch.

What is the breakdown of ownership?

There are more than 90,000 socios at Real Madrid. Each member has voting rights, as well as other perks including ticket discounts.

Socios vote on Real Madrid’s presidency every four years.

Who are the directors of Real Madrid?

The president is Florentino Pérez, while the vice-presidents are businessmen Fernando Fernández-Tapias, Eduardo Fernández de Blas and Pedro López Jiménez.

There are 12 other members on Real Madrid’s board, as well as club secretary Enrique Sánchez González.

What is Florentino Pérez’s net worth?

Florentino Perez’s net worth is $2.6bn, according to Forbes.

He has been the CEO of engineering and construction company Grupo ACS since 1997, a job he balances with his presidency. He holds around 13.5 per cent of company shares.

When did Florentino Pérez become president and who was the previous president?

Florentino Pérez became the president of Real Madrid in 2000. He was elected with around 55 per cent of the vote and has won five consecutive elections.

The club’s previous president was Lorenzo Sanz. Pérez beat his predecessor on the basis of a pledge to sign Luis Figo from rivals Barcelona, which he indeed went on to do.

Perez’s Real Madrid signed Luis Figo in 2000.

What is Florentino Pérez’s record as Real Madrid president?

Pérez’s presidency at Real Madrid has not been short of drama.

The controversial signing of Luis Figo in 2000 sparked a new ‘Galacticos’ era at Real Madrid as they went on to buy David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane.

The policy of targeting football’s biggest names continued, with Real Madrid breaking the world transfer record twice to buy Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 and Gareth Bale in 2013.

Real Madrid’s financial results for the 2022-23 season show the club made a profit of $13m despite their expensive renovation of their Bernabeu stadium.

The club have won six Champions League titles since Pérez became president.

While he has been credited with commercialising the club, his active participation in the European Super League project has been met with uproar by many football fans and executives including Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin and LaLiga chief Javier Tebas.

Pérez has continued to endorse the European Super League project despite the backing down of all founder clubs except Barcelona.