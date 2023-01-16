Which senior bankers have made the trip to Davos?

The topic for this year’s meeting – which has returned to its normal January timeslot – is Cooperation in a Fragmented World

The world’s rich and powerful return to Davos this week as the world grapples with a challenging set of economic issues.

The topic for this year’s meeting – which has returned to its normal January timeslot – is Cooperation in a Fragmented World. The basic tenet guiding the meeting is that “the current crises, as serious as they are, are manifestations of larger systemic deficiencies accrued over time”.

Some of the world’s most important bankers will be in Switzerland, discussing a range of different topics.

American banking executives are putting in a strong showing this year.

Chair and chief executive officer of Bank of America Brian Moynihan is on the bill to talk about ‘Stewarding Responsible Capitalism’ while Citi CEO Jane Fraser will discuss ‘Banking in the Eye of the Storm’.

Goldman’s David Solomon, JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman will also all be in attendance.

Among leading European lenders, chair of embattled lender Credit Suisse Axel Lehmann will be speaking about ‘Staying Ahead of a Recession’ – something Credit Suisse shareholders will hope he knows a lot about.

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and UBS Chair Colm Kelleher will also be speaking.

With regards to UK banks, Standard Chartered’s chief executive Bill Winters is the only top executive to be on the speaking circuit, discussing ‘Climate Finance – Reaching Velocity’.

Other Standard Chartered senior figures in attendance include chair Jose Vinals and chief sustainability officer Marisa Drew. Regional CEOs for Africa & Middle East, Sunil Kaushal, and Asia, Ben Hung, are travelling from Dubai and Hong Kong respectively.

HSBC is also putting in a strong showing with four senior members in attendance.

Global commercial banking CEO Barry O’Byrne, global banking & markets CEO Greg Guyett, HSBC Bank and HSBC Europe CEO Colin Bell and co-chief executive of Asia-Pacific Surendra Rosha are all heading to Switzerland.

Barclays confirmed that executive team members would be in attendance, although the bank did not specify who. Natwest said it is not sending anyone to Davos, as it is primarily UK-focused.

Lloyds were contacted for comment.