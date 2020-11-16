Which Covid vaccines has the UK government ordered?

The global race for a coronavirus vaccine received another boost today as US biotech firm Moderna announced its Covid jab proved 95 per cent effective in phase three trials.

The news sent London stocks soaring, with shares in beleaguered airlines IAG and Easyjet taking flight after months of dwindling departures.

The results came hot on the heels of Pfizer’s breakthrough announcement last week that its experimental Covid vaccine proved 90 per cent effective in trials.

Although trials of the Moderna vaccine were smaller than the international ones held by Pfizer, the Moderna jab may prove easier to distribute globally because it does not have to be stored and transported at sub-zero temperatures.

Good news indeed, but there was just one snag — the UK government hasn’t placed any orders for the Moderna vaccine.

A government spokesperson swiftly made pains to assure that ministers are “in advanced discussions” with Moderna to secure an order for its Covid vaccine.

Dr Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, followed by telling the BBC he hoped his firm would be able to supply “substantial quantities” of its coronavirus vaccine to Britain.

The government added that it has already secured access to to 350m vaccine doses by putting in advance orders for several that are in development.

Ministers have spread orders across six potential vaccines that use a variety of methods, stressing that vaccination across the population will not be achieved by a “one size fits all method”.

While the UK might not have Moderna’s in the bag for the moment, here are all the vaccines that the government has placed orders for so far:

Astrazeneca

The UK has ordered 100m doses of the Covid vaccine being produced by the University of Oxford and Astrazeneca vaccine.

For a long period, theirs was the frontrunner in the global race for a vaccine, with the drug being the first to reach phase three clinical trials.

The UK government has pumped more than £65.5m towards the development of the vaccine. Astrazeneca has said that it will not take any profit from the vaccine should it be rolled out during the pandemic.

Initial studies of the vaccine published in The Lancet in July said the drug induced a “strong response” from the immune system from patients across age groups.

Astrazeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said the vaccine will likely protect against coronavirus for a year, adding that he was confident the vaccine would be rolled out across the country by the end of 2020.

Pfizer/Biontech

Pfizer’s announcement last week that its coronavirus vaccine proved 90 per cent effective in phase three clinical trials sent a rare glimmer of hope across the UK, after the government confirmed it has ordered 40m doses of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged cautious optimism over a potential rollout of the vaccine, but called on the NHS to prepare for launch in December.

Deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam last week listed details of the priority list for vaccination against coronavirus using the Pfizer vaccine, starting with the most clinically vulnerable.

Novavax

The British government has ordered 60m doses of a vaccine being produced by US biotech firm Novavax.

The drug is currently undergoing phase three clinical trials involving 10,000 people aged between 18 and 84 across the UK, in partnership with the UK Government’s Vaccines Taskforce.

Valneva

The UK can expect 60m doses of Valneva’s coronavirus vaccine if proven successful. The drug is currently in pre-clinical trials, meaning it is far behind those being produced by other pharmaceutical giants.

Valneva’s drug is an inactivated vaccine, meaning it contains dead Covid-19 particles that prompt the body to produce antibodies to.

Because inactivated vaccines do not contain any live bacteria or viruses, they cannot cause the diseases against which they protect. However, inactivated vaccines do not always create such a strong or long-lasting immune response as live vaccines

GSK/Sanofi

The government has ordered 60m doses of a vaccine being produced by Glaxosmithkline (GSK) and Sanofi.

The drug, which is currently in phase one/two clinical trials, is based on the same protein-based technology as one of Sanofi’s seasonal flu vaccines.

So far, only 440 adults have been enrolled in the trials across the US, with results expected in early December. If successful, the company will proceed to phase three trials that same month.

Janssen

Belgium-based pharmaceutical company Janssen today announced it will begin clinical trials of its potential vaccine in the UK.

The British government has ordered 30m doses of the potential vaccine, which is currently in phase two clinical trials.

The Johnson & Johnson subsidiary has received funding by the government’s Vaccine Taskforce to test its vaccine on 6,000 volunteers across the UK.

The trial, which will involve volunteers from sites in places such as London, Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester and Belfast, will last for 12 months, with results expected in March next year.

Business secretary Alok Sharma today said: “While we are optimistic with the progress being made, there are no guarantees and it is possible there will be no one-size-fits-all vaccine.

“That is why it is absolutely vital that while our scientists are cracking on with the job, we continue to follow the guidance to control the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”