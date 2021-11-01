Which city is it again? CNN anchor confuses Edinburgh with Glasgow in COP26 tweet

CNN host, Wolf Blitzer, has been criticised on social media for posting a tweet about COP26 in Edinburgh when the conference is being hosted in Glasgow, Scotland.

The American journalist and television news anchor has worked at CNN for over 30 years, and tweeted: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit. COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue.”

I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit. COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue. pic.twitter.com/BGTAeU5cBy — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 1, 2021

One Twitter user said: “You are an exceptional news anchor, your hosting of the American elections since 2004 proves this, however I wish to say (without any disrepect) that you are not living up to your reputation. The summit is being held in Glasgow, 39 miles due west of your current location.”

Another called Blitzer out and tweeted: “You wouldn’t go to New York to report on events in Philadelphia would you?”

Many members of the press are reporting from outside of Glasgow, due to lack of accommodation. However, Blitzer’s tweet has been mocked for confusing the two famous Scottish cities.