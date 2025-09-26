Where to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup in London

The Women’s Rugby World Cup final between England’s Red Roses and Canada gets underway on Saturday afternoon.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup final between England’s Red Roses and Canada gets underway on Saturday afternoon.

And with a third-place play-off between New Zealand and France beforehand, there’s a bumper day of rugby in the capital.

Unsurprisingly it is a sell-out in south west London so we have you covered for a couple of spots to snap up before kick-off.

Women’s Rugby World Cup with Asahi

England’s Red Roses are overwhelming favourites for the title, which would be their first since 2014.

If you were unable to grab a ticket for the final then beer staple and tournament sponsor Asahi has you covered.

They’ve got 1,000 pubs to sign up to a pledge which will see every match – including the two on Saturday – shown during the tournament.

Rob Hobart of Asahi UK said: “Pubs are the beating heart of British sport. From major chains to local independents, publicans are uniting behind this pledge – showing just how strong the appetite is for women’s rugby.”

The Hound, Chiswick

This west London staple is a favourite for locals and tourists alike. The Hound is set to open its doors for Saturday with fans able to make use of that courtyard before it becomes a little too cold this autumn.

The High Road spot will serve its usual menu but is expected to fill up rather quickly, given it is a Saturday afternoon.

Make sure you have a good look at the specials menu.

BLOODSports, Covent Garden

A gem, BLOODSports in Covent Garden is a top spot to enjoy a vast array of live sports.

Open until the early hours, BLOODSports will be utilising all of its screens to make sure fans are covered this Saturday.

They’ll also be serving Micheladas – Mexican beer cocktails. It’s a yes from us.

World Cup at the ‘woods

Whether it’s Goldwood, Greenwood, Redwood or one of the others, the ‘woods chain is well-known across the capital.

No thrills and no spills, but you can’t really go wrong with one of the ‘woods, with a ranging menu and choice of drinks. Pints can be a little expensive, however.

So there you have it, a selection of places across the capital to watch, hopefully, England win the Women’s Rugby World Cup.