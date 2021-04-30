Where to eat... In Canary Wharf

Once, the daily commute to Canary Wharf seemed to encapsulate the very idea of the daily grind, a long and uncomfortable journey to a land of grey buildings filled with grey suits. But Canary Wharf has transformed in recent years and lockdown has only made our hearts grow fonder. Now we can’t wait to get back there, not least for its excellent restaurants and bars. Here are some of our favourites.

Read more: Where to eat… In the City

Breakfast: The Ivy

Once an institution so tied to its Theatreland venue the very thought of it branching out seemed like sacrilege, the Ivy did just that, and it now has sister restaurants across London and beyond. This is very much to the gain of Canary Wharf, and we can’t think of a better place to take the edge off a commute than sitting in its quietly luxurious confines, fresh coffee in hand, orange juice on the table, mulling over whether it’s acceptable to start the day with a shepherd’s pie. Book here.

Lunch: The Pearson Rooms

Describing itself as a “casual, yet sophisticated restaurant and cocktail bar… serving an eclectic and seasonal menu”, it’s not every restaurant that can pull off pizza and jerk chicken on the same menu. But chef Tim Tolley does just that. The Zen vibes and minimalist chic of The Pearson Rooms belie its location in the heart of Canary Wharf, making this the perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle. Book here.

Dinner: Boisdale

There could only be one choice for dinner. Boisdale is an institution, as intertwined with the personality of the area as One Canada Square’s pyramid roof or the vast modernist atrium of Canary Wharf underground station. Here you will find not only exceptional Scottish cuisine but a cigar terrace, whisky bar, jazz lounge and more.

Its live events calendar is one of the most comprehensive in the city, attracting talent from Alexandra Burke to Jools Holland. It’s a sybarite’s paradise, a louche but lovely retreat from the outside world into the mind of Boisdale’s proprietor Ranald MacDonald, and we can’t recommend it enough. Book here.