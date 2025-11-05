What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s On in London November 2025

London is set for a busy November, and if you love food, be ready for a celebration! The city is presenting a stunning and diverse selection of dining choices this month, featuring everything from attractive restaurant deals to exclusive, limited-run offers at countless eateries. It’s a fun month with something for everyone, and your taste buds are in for a real treat!

Activities and Festivals

EFG London Jazz Festival

14 – 23 November

The EFG London Jazz Festival is taking over the capital this November. From intimate jazz sessions to vibrant live performances, experience the unique events happening in the City of London as part of the festival.

Check out the full programme and keep an eye on thecityofldn.com for more details.

LOVEtheatre Week Returns

Available From 7 November

Save on West End Shows this November! LOVEtheatre Week returns with savings across West End Shows, with No or Low fees on hits including Hercules, SIX, Back To The Future and Harry Potter. Performances run into 2026 so it’s the perfect opportunity to brighten up those dark Winter nights and save on the biggest shows in Town.

Redeem your savings here

*T&C’s Apply – not in conjunction with any other offer. Tickets subject to availability.

Art and Culture

Entanglement: Rare Sir Matthew Smith paintings return to view

Open Every Day, 10:00am to 5:00pm

Two rarely seen works by Sir Matthew Smith, Nude with Necklace and Madame Monay, are now on display at Guildhall Art Gallery after 23 and 13 years in storage. These intimate portraits reveal personal stories behind the artist’s bold modernist style.

To plan your visit and for more information visit here

The Lady Mayor’s Show

8 November, 11:00am onwards

The world-famous Lord Mayor’s Show returns to the City on Saturday 8 November from 11am. This year be ready for a unique mix of tradition and pageantry. Enjoy marching bands and colourful floats and welcome the first-ever Lady Mayor in over 800 years.

For more information click here

Entanglement: Perception, Emotion, and Art

21 November, 1:30pm to 3:00pm

Immerse yourself in a rich cultural journey at this free concert, performed by students from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, set within the beautiful surroundings of the Guildhall Art Gallery.

Location: Guildhall Art Gallery, Guildhall Yard, EC2V 5AE

For more information click here

Explore Billingsgate Roman Bath and House

Now – 29 November

Visit the Billingsgate Roman Bathhouse – one of the City’s archaeological treasures, before it closes on 29th November. Book your guided tour now to discover one of Roman London’s most fascinating remains.

Location: 101 Lower Thames Street, London EC3R 6DL

For more information click here

Restaurants and Dining Experiences

Tina Turner on Tour at The Ivy

14 November, 7:00pm to 9:00pm

An Icon Reimagined. A Legacy Celebrated.



Step into an unforgettable evening of glamour, soul, and sheer musical brilliance with TINA at The Ivy, from 7pm to 9pm.



This exclusive experience brings the spirit of Tina Turner to life in a spectacular fashion. With a world-class band and the sensational lead from the West End musical, this show captures Tina’s iconic energy like never before.



Book your table today and enjoy the electrifying music from TINA as you dine on iconic Ivy dishes.

Location: The Ivy, Victoria

Free-Flowing Friday Nights at Rail House Victoria

Every Friday, 9:00pm to midnight

Three hours of non-stop cocktail fountains, beer, snacks and beats where Rail House Victoria will take care of everything. All you need to do is show up and party to their roster of resident DJs’ eclectic mix of club classics, hip-hop, house, R&B and drum & bass.



£55 gets you everything you need – entry, free-flowing drinks and snacks for three hours.



Every Friday night, 9pm until midnight, from 10th October. In collaboration with Proof Drinks.

Location: Rail House Café, Nova, Victoria

More information at Pour Decisions | ridinghouse

London’s Ultimate Karaoke Brunch Experience

Every Saturday, 2:00pm

Be ready to take your weekend plans to the next level with BAM Karaoke Box’s themed BAM Brunches every Saturday at 2pm! We also have exclusive in-room brunch available at 1pm.



BAM Karaoke Box invites guests to immerse themselves in a vibrant, unique world, with an electrifying atmosphere. You’re promised an afternoon of delicious food, 90 minutes of bottomless drinks, best-in-class live performances, DJs and a karaoke adventure for you and your friends. Plus, you can upgrade to a champagne option if you’re feeling bougie!

Location: BAM Karaoke Box – Victoria

More information at Karaoke Brunch – BAM Karaoke Box London

Dinner Party at The Palm House



Every Saturday, 7:00pm onwards – Launching Saturday 8th November

Your new Saturday night out. Experience a lively evening with great food, flowing drinks, and party vibes under one roof. Start with welcome fizz, settle in for a delicious three-course dinner, then slip into party mode as the lights drop and the dancefloor takes over. Featuring a DJ, live saxophone, post-dinner Daiquiris, and a few extra surprises along the way.

Location: Only at The Palm House Victoria, 150 Victoria Street, SW1E 5LB

To view the menu and book click here

Tiffin Tree Express Opens in Farringdon

Open Every Day, 6:30am to midnight

Tiffin Tree Express, the new outpost of Tiffin Tree in Westminster, is NOW OPEN! Delivering authentic, bold Punjabi flavours packaged in convenient tiffin boxes, perfect for meals on the move or delicious sit-down. For every chai you buy, they donate £1 to someone in need. You can also find other charity-driven items available in-store to buy: little ways to make a big difference. Serving brunch, lunch, afternoon chai and dinner until late! Cool vibes and live DJ/music from 8pm till midnight.

Location: 63 Charterhouse Street, EC1M 6HJ

Reserve at book@tiffintree.com or visit www.tiffintree.com

Wellness

Rooftop Yoga and Brunch at The Skyline London

29 November, 9:30am to 10:30am with brunch after

The Skyline London’s rooftop provides a stunning and serene setting for your yoga practice. With plenty of natural light and unrivalled views across London’s skyline, The Skyline London’s rooftop terrace is the perfect place to start your day. Join for an unforgettable rejuvenating experience surrounded by the beauty of London’s skyline and a scrumptious brunch.

Location: The Skyline London, 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

Book your spot today here

Adamo Spa Massage Treatments

Open Every Day

Adamo Spa, a sanctuary of luxury and well-being in the heart of London, offers award-winning treatments designed to nurture, balance and restore both body and mind. Combining therapeutic Deep Tissue and Hot Stone Massages with exclusive Caudalie and Karin Herzog facials for ultimate skin renewal, the spa focuses on providing a complete urban escape where every detail ensures your total revitalisation.

Visit their website at www.adamospa.com to secure your moment of peace this month.

Monday – Saturday, 10:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday, 9:00am to 6:00pm

Location: 100 Minories, London, EC3N 1JY, United Kingdom