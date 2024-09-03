What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s On in London in September 2024

What’s On in London in September 2024

As summer fades and the crisp breeze of autumn begins to fill the air, London prepares for an exhilarating September packed with cultural and sporting events, festivals, and unique experiences.

Whether you’re a local, worker or a visitor, the capital offers an unrivalled array of activities to make the beginning of this autumn unforgettable. From world-class exhibitions and vibrant sporting festivals to cozy neighborhood markets and historic celebrations, September in London is the perfect time to start a new term with fresh energy and excitement.

Get ready to mark your calendar — here’s what’s on in London in September 2024.

Art and Culture in London

London Fashion Week

Taking place from 12th to 17th of September, this year’s London Fashion Week will spotlight capital’s creative community and the city as a global, cultural hub as well as its role in nurturing emerging talent and the next generation of visionary creatives.

Among fashion events, don’t miss the Fashion Frenzee Show, where the London Heritage Quarter, in partnership with Central London Alliance and Blue Orchid Hospitality are hosting an event showcasing brands who put sustainability and diversity at the forefront of their work.

The evening will also include a panel talk and charity auction, plus you’ll have the chance to visit brand pop ups and pre-loved sales. The show is taking place on the 17th of September, at 55 Broadway, above St James’s Park station.

Totally Thames Festival and Thames Day in the City of London

A big celebration that the world-famous river deserves! Prepare for the array of events throughout September, including Great River Race.

On the 22nd of September, Thames Day will celebrate World Rivers Day and the significance of the River Thames to the nation’s capital city with a full programme in the City of London with free activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Open House Festival 2024 in the City of London

From 14th to 22 nd of September, iconic City of London buildings are opening their doors to visitors as part of Open House Festival 2024. Discover over 70 things to see and do, including access to ancient and modern buildings, family activities, guided tours, and walks covering topics including LGBTQ+ history, and the Great Fire of London. Learn more and plan your visit.

London Design Festival

London Design Festival celebrates and promotes our city as the design capital of the world. The 22nd edition will take place on 14th – 22 nd of September 2024.

It spans 11 Design Districts, including iconic locations like Chelsea College of Art and the V&A Museum, with events that highlight the distinct character of each area. This year’s edition will spotlight special projects and installations that research societal themes, like sustainability, ai, and inclusivity.

Browse the full program here.

Sculpture in the City as part of London Sculpture Week

London Sculpture Week returns for its third city-wide celebration, showcasing public art across the capital. During London Sculpture Week, Sculpture in the City will offer free guided tours, a BSL guided tour, an Art on the Skyline: Cocktail & Create workshop with artist Seph Li, and Freshers Takeover Performative Tours & Talks with London Metropolitan University Student: Mrs Blues. There is also an opportunity for children and their grown-ups to collect the free printed Family Trail Map.

A don’t miss programme from 21st to 29th of September. Know more here.

London Mural Festival

London’s biggest street art celebration is coming to the capital on 5 th – 29 th of September.

Explore over 100 murals, from some of the world’s best street artists. Themed around ‘connection’, the festival will bring together thousands of artists, communities, and visitors to celebrate London’s diverse people and places. Learn more here.

Peter Kennard: Archive of Dissent

Throughout September, join Whitechapel Gallery for their latest exhibition and see one of the most extensive displays of Peter Kennard’s work. Artist’s ongoing commitment to environmental activism has developed a unique visual practice that bridges art and politics for a broad range of audiences. Find Out More.

Food and Drinks

Future of Food

From 16th to 22nd of September, the sensational, sustainable, food-centric festival celebrating Central London’s buzzing culinary scene will return with a series of unforgettable, one-off events.

Across Regent Street and St James’s, look out for the co-branded symbol at participating restaurants and retailers throughout September to redeem exclusive rewards. Discover more.

The Wellington Al Fresco

Located in a tranquil Westminster enclave, overlooking leafy Vincent Square, the Wellington Al Fresco presents an outdoor dining and drinking space like no other. From all day breakfast and buffet menu to light snacks, burgers, the freshest Italian food. Indulge in a mouth-watering food and beverage hospitality in a sumptuous cabana unique private garden.

Opening Hours: Daily, 08:00 – 22:00

Location: 71 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PA

Sports

Pickleball in the Crescent at Sports Fest 2024

Until the 22nd of September, don’t miss an opportunity to play sport that is taking London by storm, right in the city of London, just steps away from the Tower of London. While being a simple and highly sociable game, Pickleball is easier on your joints and muscles than may other sports, but much more fun!

Secure your match now: https://www.sports-fest.com/. Bookings are available for up to 4 people in a 45min session.

Yoga at The Skyline London

On the 28th of September, experience the ultimate rejuvenation with Rooftop Yoga and Brunch, guided by London’s best yoga instructors, in the breathtaking setting of The Skyline London rooftop terrace.

This class is suitable for all levels, from beginners to experienced practitioners, and led by some of the best yoga instructors in the capital.

After yoga, indulge in a healthy, light brunch that will nourish your body and soul, providing the perfect end to your revitalizing morning. Book Now

Best Hotels for business or leisure stay in the capital.

With September being one of the most popular months to stay in the capital, make sure to secure your booking in the best accommodations in Central London.

Whether you’re hosting a corporate event or going on a family trip, we have some suggestions where you’ll find everything you need and more.

Blue Orchid Hospitality

A private collection of independent luxury hotels, nestled in the heart of London near Tower Bridge and Victoria Station, invites you to experience the world’s most exciting city at its finest. Whether you choose the elegant Tower Suites, the sophisticated Tower Residences, or the historic charm of The Wellington. Each offers a unique ambiance and exceptional service, ensuring an unforgettable stay in the vibrant capital. https://www.blueorchid.com/

Red Carnation Hotels

This family-owned chain offers unique luxury with each hotel connecting you deeply to its locale, with distinguishing designs and elevated service. Six Red Carnation London hotels are in fantastic locations, close to key attractions such as Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, The British Museum, and the Royal Albert Hall. https://redcarnationhotels.com/

Strand Palace Hotel

This Hotel has been a cornerstone of London’s hospitality scene since 1909. Following a breath-taking contemporary renovation in 2019, it seamlessly blends modern comforts with traditional British charm, providing guests with an ideal setting for both leisure and business.

Explore their exclusive amenities such as a private bar, restaurant, complimentary onsite gym, and a guest service centre. https://www.strandpalacehotel.co.uk/