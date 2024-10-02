What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on in London in October 2024

As the vibrant hues of autumn foliage paint the city, October in London invites locals and visitors alike to revel in the season’s new colours.

From Halloween tours that unveil the city’s haunted history to enchanting art exhibitions and indulgent hotel stays, October in London provides an exciting range of events to be explored. Here’s what’s happening in the capital that will make your autumn unforgettable:

Art & Culture

Mudproof London: Art Exhibition

This exhibition, hosted by artist Olayanju Dada in the Barbican Library (EC2Y 8DS), features a collection of curated narrative collages that showcase the surprising essence of London in unexpected places. See London’s cultural influence everywhere; you can find it even in the smallest details, like a postage stamp.

Enjoy from 1st to 26th October.

Website: www.cityoflondon.gov.uk/events/mudproof-london-art-exhibition

BFI London Film Festival

The BFI London Film Festival offers 12 days filled with the finest new films, series, and immersive storytelling from around the globe, hosted across different London’s cinemas from 9th to 20th October.

Whether you’re a film professional or enthusiast, this is an unmissable array of events.

Website: https://whatson.bfi.org.uk/lff/Online/default.asp

Diwali on Trafalgar Square

On 27th October, celebrate the festival of lights, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Join the unforgettable free event at Trafalgar Square (WC2N 5DS), featuring dance workshops, a children’s zone, and a grand concert.

Website: www.diwaliinlondon.com/

Food and Drink

London Cocktail Week

The world’s original Cocktail Week is one of the most exciting ways to discover the London’s bar scene. The backbone of the festival sees 200 of the very best bars in London offering special discounted Signature Cocktails exclusively for London Cocktail Week. Also enjoy unique events offering exclusive discounts, tastings, and one-of-a-kind cocktail experiences.

Taking place 3-13th October.

Website: https://londoncocktailweek.com/

Tiffin Tree

Word on the street is that a new all-day dining Indian restaurant stemming on the concept of tradition of delivering the freshest home food dining, is coming to Westminster.

You heard it here first. Watch this space.

Sports and Activities

Yoga and Brunch at The Skyline London

Enjoy a wellness morning with the breathtaking view over the Tower of London at The Skyline London, part of the Blue Orchid Hospitality collection(EC3N 1LA).

This yoga class is suitable for all levels and led by one of the best London’s instructors, designed to help you connect with your body, breath, and mind. After the class indulge in a nourishing brunch to complement your wellness journey.

Tickets available here.

London Mahjong Club Workshop in Aldgate

Join a fun workshop game, where you can learn Mahjong or develop your skills further at the Aldgate Centre (E1 8FA). This club not only offers a thrilling game but also provides a social space to share stories, discuss strategies, and build lasting connections. The tiles are set, the strategy is brewing, so the best of luck in your game!

Sign in for 19th October.

Website here.

Markets

Black History Month Pop-Up Markets

London Heritage Quarter is partnering with Pop Up Africa to produce two pop-up markets at Cardinal Place (SW1E 5JD) in honour of Black History Month. Join on 2nd and 9th October.

There will be a showcasing of some amazing black owned businesses to check out. Also, a variety of cuisines and a wide selection of vendors on the day, selling crafts, textiles, cosmetics and more.

Website: https://london-hq.co.uk/event/black-history-month-pop-up-market/

Stay in London for Halloween

London is one of the best places to immerse into a spooky fall atmosphere, with lots of happenings across the city. Choose from the array of DJ nights and family-friendly events. We recommend visiting the Belgravia Pumkin Trail, Halloween at Kew, and a Halloween makeover at Harry Potter’s Tour at Warner Bros. Studio.

While visiting London this autumn, stay in the Blue Orchid’s Wellington Hotel, conveniently located at the heart of Westminster, with easy access to all London’s Halloween attractions.

Book your stay now: www.blueorchid.com/en/hotels/gb/london/wellington-hotel-by-blue-orchid

Unleash Ghostly Legends at the Tower of London.

This October half term, join for an adventure at the Tower of London. With a thousand years of history within its walls, encounter the restless spirits of the past. The spooky installations and surprises await! More information here.

Stay in Tower Suites, located just a stone’s throw from the Tower of London. Book your stay here today to secure an easy access to an amazing Halloween experience.