Every year City Giving Day celebrates the value of the City to society and shows how businesses can make a difference, as part of our bid to create a fair society. This year’s City Giving Day on Tuesday 21st September will champion activities – whether corporate social responsibility, philanthropy, or volunteering initiatives.

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal want this year to be the biggest year yet and whether you are planning on taking part at an activity in the City or virtually from home, we have pulled together some of our top events for the day that you and your business could take part in.

Take a look at our suggestions below, and whatever you get up to make sure you let us know #CityGivingDay

Treasure hunt on City Giving Day 2020, City of London, 22nd September, United Kingdom

For the really competitive and fit out there this could be the year to take on our Tour de City static Wattbike challenge! The challenge is open for teams of maximum 5 people to take part and compete against other teams in a thrilling 40-minute race which is divided into five 8-minute slots for team members to pedal as fast as they possibly can with the support of their team members. There is an opportunity to compete in four different categories and with a live leader board that enables you to see how you are doing against your closest rivals it is an event that definitely gets pulses racing.

If you fancy a lunchtime stroll around the City then be quick as our City Walks are almost all full. Lasting about an hour, one of the City of London Guides will take you through some of the byways of the City telling tales and pointing out myriad points of interest – you’ll be amazed by what you learn. There are three different times available so get booking now

If you are looking to get more active on City Giving Day this year then the perfect event for your team could be our City Treasure Hunt. Starting at Mansion House the hunt is a great way to support The Lord Mayor’s Appeal whilst building morale and having fun at the same time. Testing both your brain and knowledge of the City you can join this event as a team or by yourself for a chance to make some new friends. Find out more here

This year you can take part in The Lord Mayor’s City Giving Day challenge wherever you are simply by downloading the WELBA App. The App will be featuring our own challenge – going red – on City Giving Day and we would love to see you join us. So grab your favourite red outfit, download the app and complete the challenge for City Giving Day

Have you got your team ready? Always one of our most competitive events our quiz night is back this year for another virtual showdown. Whether your team is back in the office or working remotely still, this year’s City Giving Day Quiz Night will provide a brilliant evening of entertainment. Hosted by Nick Boardman from QuizNick.com don’t forget to get your team signed up now to compete with the greatest minds in the City and be in with a chance of being crowned City Giving Day 2021 Quiz Night winners!

Alongside the above activities each of our four charity partners have worked with with pioneering challenge-based app WELBA to set up their very own challenge on the free app. This means that you can choose to support the Samaritans, Duke of Edinburgh, OnSide or Place2Be and join them virtually with their own challenge on City Giving Day. 100% of the funds raised via WELBA will go directly to the charity whose challenge you have completed and it’s something you can choose to do individually or get others involved with. So download the app today and challenge yourself on City Giving Day



Don’t forget you can still register to join us on City Giving Day so head here for further information