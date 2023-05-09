Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

What To Do If You’re Worried AI Will Take Your Job

Are you worried you’ll be replaced (professionally at least) by a robot in the near future? If so, you’re not alone.

Thanks to the advent of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, chatbots and their capabilities to not only mimic human behaviour and thought processes, but in some instances, surpass them, have been swiftly propelled into sharp focus.

At a recent event, OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman demonstrated how the latest iteration, GPT-4, could transform scribbles from his notepad into a webpage in seconds.

And according to the “godfather of AI”, Dr Geoffrey Hinton, this kind of wizardry isn’t necessarily a good thing. Having pioneered Google’s neural network for the past 10 years, Hinton is now turning his back on his former employer and warning the public about the “scary” chatbots he helped create becoming more intelligent than humans.

Couple the above with Elon Musk’s recent warning about Google’s approach and you can understand why so many people are starting to view AI as a growing concern.

Competitive advantage

But should we be worried? Not necessarily. In its first Skills Outlook Report, leading learning company Pearson has come to the understanding that soft skills are the most important element when looking for a new job or climbing the ladder in your current one.

The report, which was created in partnership with Google, identified that in the UK problem solving and teamwork are the two most valuable soft skills to have and that leadership and problem solving are the soft skills that will help workers in the future.

“This valuable new research shows that job seekers are prioritising human skills at a time when machine learning and artificial intelligence are having an increasing influence on work,” said Mike Howells, president of Pearson Workforce Skills of the data.

“Human skills are proving critical to personal and organisational success, and workers are motivated to sharpen and develop those skills to stay competitive and advance their careers.”

Up your skills

The best way to hone these skills is by continuous learning and development, something the participants of Pearson’s study echoed in their feedback. Nearly half (49%) of those surveyed shared that their employers offer learning and development as an employee benefit, and of those, 71% who can avail of upskilling do.

However, if your current employer doesn’t offer learning and development to staff, there are still ways you can bolster your professional skill.

You can become a feedback magnet (outside of official annual or quarterly reviews), prioritise communication with your colleagues, especially if your team works remotely for all or some of the week, and volunteer yourself for projects or tasks that require you to show leadership qualities.

