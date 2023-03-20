Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

What The Best Companies in The City of London are Doing to Save Money

In the competitive business market of London, companies are looking for any advantage they can find to save money and stay ahead. One of the most popular options for companies wanting an office in London is to utilise non-traditional commercial real estate, such as serviced offices.

Traditional office space is a huge investment

Traditional office space is a huge investment for businesses. It requires significant upfront costs for rent, utilities, equipment, and furniture. In addition, there are ongoing expenses for maintenance, repairs, and upgrades.

Furthermore, traditional office spaces require businesses to commit to long-term leases, which can lock them into a location that may not be suitable for their needs in the future. This can be particularly challenging for small businesses or start-ups that are still trying to establish themselves in the market.

However, there are alternatives to traditional offices spaces that can provide more flexibility and cost savings. Co-working spaces, virtual offices, and serviced office spaces are becoming increasingly popular options for businesses of all sizes.

Companies in the City of London and all the London’s top companies are opting for these types of spaces as they offer the opportunity to have a professional workspace without the high overhead costs of a traditional office. They can also provide networking opportunities and collaboration with other professionals in similar industries.

Serviced office features

Servcorp is a leader in providing flexible workspace solutions around the world – serviced offices, virtual offices and coworking with operations in 20 countries, 41 cities and over 150 prestigious locations globally. Their serviced offices are fully furnished and equipped with all necessary amenities, meeting rooms, administrative support services and can accommodate teams of any size.

Servcorp boasts four locations in London – two of which are in the City of London, and each one is offering premium serviced offices with state-of-the-art facilities that cater to businesses of all sizes. These locations are prestigious sites, each with its own unique character. Servcorp at The Leadenhall Building, also known as the “Cheesegrater” due to its distinctive shape, is a skyscraper located in the City of London and offers stunning views of the city skyline from its level 30 vantage point. Servcorp has another location in the London financial district – Dashwood House on Old Broad Street. The building is located near several major landmarks, including the Bank of England, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and the Tower of London. The nearest tube station is Liverpool Street, which is a few minutes’ walk away.

Servcorp’s Mayfair location is situated at the heart of London’s West End. The interior of the building features impressive architecture and decorative flourishes, including ornate ceilings, intricate holdings, and stunning chandeliers. Finally, Servcorp’s Canary Wharf location is based at 40 Bank Street, Heron Quays, Docklands, London on the 18th floor. And some of the landmark locations of Servcorp include: Level 85, One World Trade Center in New York; Level 20, Marunouchi Trust Tower in Tokyo; Level 22, Tornado Tower in Doha; Levels 41 & 42, Emirates Towers in Dubai; and Level 39, Marina Bay Financial Centre in Singapore.

Unrivalled business support

Servcorp provides unmatched support for businesses with its best-in-class locations, facilities, and essential services. They take pride in providing a well-trained team to delegate to, dedicated receptionist to answer your calls in your company name, communications infrastructure with the fastest internet, VPN to every desk, and secretarial services to ensure the smooth operation of your business. Pairing this with industry-leading IT systems that provide a global infrastructure that keeps your business agile, Servcorp always guarantees seamless functioning.

Servcorp’s flexible contract terms enable businesses to adjust their workspace as they evolve. This includes adding or reducing workstations, upgrading, or downgrading office size, or relocating within Servcorp’s extensive network of serviced offices.

Virtual offices

Servcorp also offers virtual office solutions for businesses that need a professional image without the physical office space. With over 150 locations in more than 20 countries. Servcorp has been offering Virtual Offices Solution for forty years. Yes, we know you haven’t heard about that before the digitalized world we’ve been experiencing for the past two years, but this isn’t a new service offered by them. They’ve been offering entrepreneurs and small business owners a way to outsource their administrative tasks for decades!

The beauty of selecting one of Servcorp’s virtual office service packages is that you automatically get up to 60 hours per month ongoing access to across their 150+ locations worldwide in their immaculate interior-styled coworking areas. Yes, you heard right – you pay for a virtual office solution, but you get a hybrid working solution. And this allows your business to benefit from all the advantages of the most prestigious addresses in London, or why not around the world?

Expansion opportunities

Servcorp clients have access to any of their locations. This freedom means businesses can expand without the expense of setting up new offices or relocating support staff. They have seen many great examples of Servcorp clients that have expanded their companies from local to global by using their network of locations and by connecting with like-minded businesses from Servcorp network of over 53,000 businesspeople.

A professional image is essential to any business. Serviced, Virtual offices and Coworking spaces are cost-effective solutions that allow companies to focus on their core business activities while leaving administrative tasks to the provider. If you’re a global business that needs to establish a presence in London, Servcorp has everything you need to hit the ground running, making it easy to network and grow your business.