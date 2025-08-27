What has caused the M&A surge in the UK financial sector?

The UK financial sector has seen a surge in M&A activity and deals

The UK financial sector has seen an influx of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity so far this year as investors look to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the market.

Growing economic stability in both the private and public markets, following a period of instability caused by inflation and soaring interest rates, has sparked a renewed drive in M&A activity.

According to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), in the first quarter of 2025, value of both inward and outward M&As involving UK companies across all sectors, was at its highest since late 2022.

Overall, 395 deals were made, emphasising the growing interest in the UK market, yet financial services in particular have been a focus for many investors, due to the market’s maturity and scale.

Sam Newhouse, global vice chair of law firm Latham & Watkins M&A and private equity practice said, “We’re observing a notable surge in high-value deals within the financial services sector… driven by take-private transactions and significant investor interest.”

“We believe this dynamic environment will persist and continue to offer significant value to buyers and investors.”

Foreign investors looking in

While the mood among UK based investors remains gloomy, investors from overseas do not share this attitude, instead viewing the market as a key place to boost revenue and diversify their portfolio.

UK equities have “outshone many developed market peers” with the FTSE 100 recently hitting new highs of around 9,000 points, causing a “genuine revival” for UK equities, according to Fidelity International.

David Lodge, investment specialist at Fidelity International said, “Although the UK market continues to remain largely unloved by domestic investors, its attractive valuations are being recognised by other market participants, such as overseas investors.”

This has led to a surge in activity, particularly that of high-value deals, with a large amount sealed by US investors.

Ongoing economic challenges, including years of high interest rates and creeping debt, has caused US investors to look to deploy their capital elsewhere, after holding onto their funds as domestic deals became less attractive.

However, in the UK, interest rates have fallen and many wealth management and other financial firms, have seen a re-evaluation of their valuations, creating an opportunity for US investors to acquire assets at more favourable prices.

In June, American investment management firm Lee Equity partners acquired a major stake in financial adviser Shackleton, while Brown Advisory is in advanced talks to acquire Marylebone Partners.

But, investors from across the globe are also taking note of the opportunities in UK markets, and are elbowing their way in, bidding and acquiring a range of financial services companies.

In particular, Canada’s Brookfield Wealth Solutions agreed to acquire life insurer, Just Group, for £2.4bn, as part of its expansion into the UK pension risk market.

Swallowing up small companies

Another notable cause in the spike of activity has been due to shareholders becoming increasingly cautious, showing a reluctance to invest into poorly performing firms and trusts.

This has left firms with less capital scrambling to find an acceptable merger or acquisition in order to stay viable, which in turn provides the larger companies who swallow them up an increased opportunity, to achieve greater returns.

By merging or acquiring smaller firms, bigger companies are able to operate on a wider scale and pull in an increased amount of revenue.

Companies are able to use the acquired capital to spread costs across advancing technology offerings, improving profit margins and heightening operations efficiency, in order to remain competitive to attract consumers and shareholders.

Ed Barnett, managing partner of Latham & Watkins’ London office, said, “The financial services sector is undergoing a period of significant change.”

“There’s a strong emphasis on innovation and adaptability… we anticipate sustained interest in strategic deals that offer growth and resilience.”



Shareholders growing annoyance

For companies which offer investment trusts, shareholders have become increasingly frustrated at ongoing poor returns being delivered.

Simliarly, many are seeing their shares trading at a significant discount, causing calls for solutions to be found before they buy out, which would cause some trusts to be forced to fold.

This has led to badly performing trusts looking to merge with better performers to allow greater liquidity to be returned to investors, and in turn putting shareholders and customers at ease that they are placing their capital in the right place.

With analysts and industry professionals doubting this trend will be slowing down, it may be time for domestic investors to shift their gaze back to the UK and for shareholders to put their capital into the growing financial sector.