What does Labour’s industrial strategy really mean for UK tech?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (left) during a visit to Horiba Mira in Nuneaton, to mark the launch of the Government’s Industrial Strategy. Picture date: Monday June 23, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

After years of drift, Whitehall has finally made a plan. Labour’s long-trailed Industrial Strategy landed on Monday – a 10 year blueprint that promises to stitch a broken economic model back together with the help of strategic intervention.

For the tech sector, it’s an ambitious document. But many in the industry have said it’s also a revealing one.

On the face of it, this is a big win for UK tech. Billions in AI and compute, dedicated “growth zones” for semiconductors and quantum, a skills pipeline stretching from classrooms to coders, and a newly muscular state promising to shape the market.

The tech sector gets top billing in the list of eight priority industries. But dig a big deeper, behind the glitzy announcements and sovereign AI soundbites, and questions arise – Is this really a British tech strategy, or another launchpad to Silicon Valley?

Tech’s big moment – or a missed opportunity

At it’s best, the strategy is a clear signal that tech is now squarely in the economic driving seat.

The plan includes a raft of investment headlines: £2bn for the UK’s AI action plan, £500m for a new sovereign AI unit, and another £600m to fast-track the buildout for so-called AI growth zones – areas with relaxed planning restrictions for data centres and compute infrastructure.

These sit alongside renewed efforts to boost regional tech clusters in Wales, Scotland, and the Midlands.

“The ambition is right – long term planning, cluster development, and a stronger hand in industrial policy”, said Mark Boost, chief executive of cloud provider Civo.

Yet, he cautioned: “We’ve been here before. Without follow-through, British tech firms will continue to struggle against better-funded rivals overseas”.

Another pillar of the strategy is increased collaboration between government and the private sector.

Officials promise a more commercially savvy civil service, bolstered by a new business academy and reform to secondment rules, making it easier for civil servants to spend time inside real firms, and vice versa.

Critically, a new Industrial Strategy council will be put on statutory footing to monitor progress – a real sign the government wants this strategy to outlive any one political cycle.

“There’s clearly a shift towards a more structured, long-term approach to policy”, says Chris Knight from NNT Data. “Initiatives like AI growth zones and digital manufacturing clusters have the potential to fix long-standing supply chain weak spots – but the proof will be in the execution”.

Procurement: The £400bn elephant in the room

Buried on page 152 od the 178-page white paper is what could be the most transformative – or most ignored – line in the entire document: public procurement must now align with the government’s growth goals.

For an industry that’s long felt locked out of state spending, this could change the trajectory of the domestic tech scene overnight.

More than £400bn of public money flows through procurement each year, making government the single largest customer in the UK.

Yet time and time again, major tech contracts have landed in the hands of a small cohort of US giants.

Since 2020, at least £15bn in software deals have gone to tech behemoths like Amazon and Oracle. British firms, many of whom have developed competing, if not superior, solutions, say the game has been rigged against them.

Boost added: “It’s great to talk about sovereignty and home grown innovation. But if British firms can’t win contracts in their own country, we’re just subsiding foreign dominance”.

He welcomed the broader ambition of the strategy, yet warned of the credibility gap: “It’s hard to take sovereignty seriously when the government keeps signing blank cheques to the same five foreign firms”.

Skills and sovereignty

Key to the government’s pitch is a digital skills push, including a partnership with Nvidia, Microsoft and Google, to train 7.5 million workers in AI by 2030.

An additional £187m will be pumped into classrooms and graduate programmes across computer science, AI and cyber security, while “adoption hubs” will support rollouts in key sectors like health and finance.

“Getting this right is critical”, said Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates. “The UK has a real opportunity to be a global leader in AI and emerging technologies, but that requires building a broader base of talent – and giving scale-ups a reason to stay and grow here.”

Across the UK, access to digitally skilled talent remains the most frequently cited barrier to AI adoption, with a growing number of businesses – 38 per cent, up from 29 per cent last year – now identify digital skills shortages as a major constraint.

Hiring times for roles requiring AI expertise average five and a half months, and 41 per cent of firms report difficulty recruiting staff with suitable digital capabilities.

The tech verdict

Business leaders are cautiously optimistic. Sarah Walker, Cisco’s UK cheif executive, said: “Technology will underpin every one of the strategy’s eight priority sectors. It’s crucial that the government now acts quickly to deploy what’s been outlined and ensures that industry has a seat at the table”.

The inclusion of thousands of SMEs under the ‘made smarter programme’, which offers support for digital adoption, is seen as a bright spot for regional growth.

And the announcement of a new ‘commercial innovation hub’ within government has been welcomed as a step toward more tech-savvy public sector procurement.

But there remains a perception that the real opportunity lies in how the government uses its buying power – and whether it can forge deeper relationships with homegrown talent and innovators.

Labour’s industrial strategy is being pitched as the end of short-termism – a bold, interventionist reset for a UK economy stuck in second gear.

For the tech industry, the document is both encouraging and worryingly familiar. It promises funding, skills, and long-term engagement – but it must put its money where its mouth is.

“The UK tech sector doesn’t need groundstanding – it needs clarity, confidence, and commitment”, added Shaw. “This could be the moment we shift gears. But the government now needs to move fast, deliver on its promises, and back British innovation with action”.