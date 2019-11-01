What does disruption mean for investors?

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

In this short video, Alex Tedder discusses the opportunities that disruption and innovation bring for investors.

We’re really excited about disruption because it’s something that’s taking place around us every day. With disruption you typically get innovation. And innovation creates tremendous growth opportunities for investors.

That’s why we’re so excited right now. You only have to look at companies like Amazon to realise the full extent to which our lives are changing and being disrupted every day.

And it’s not just one sector. It’s not just technology or a narrow part of technology any more. It’s whole areas of our daily lives that are being changed and being disrupted where there is innovation coming into play.

That makes us tremendously excited about the long-term prospects for this theme and we are very excited to carry it forward.

