What can Britain learn from Elon Musk? How to fail…

British engineering needs to be a little more Musk; pragmatic, ambitious and unafraid to learn in public, says Robert Rayner

Elon Musk’s rise to trillionaire status is more than a story of wealth, it is a display of how technological vision and financial resilience can merge into a new model of progress. His trillion-dollar payout is theatre as much as finance, signalling that he now operates beyond the usual limits of risk. Where most companies protect against volatility, Musk treats it as a creative tool.

From PayPal to Tesla, and on to SpaceX and Neuralink, Musk has built his career on placing technology in the hands of consumers before the market is ready for it. Each venture begins as an act of defiance against probability, regulation, or commercial logic – and ends up reshaping entire industries. His genius lies not in invention but in deployment under uncertainty.

Critics call him reckless, yet his behaviour is proportionate to his resources. When your net worth rivals the GDP of small nations, a multi-million dollar “rapid unplanned disassembly” or an unprofitable AI model becomes little more than an R and D expense. This visibility of near limitless capital reframes his actions; he is not acting irresponsibly; he is operating well within his means. It is financial rationality on a superhuman scale.

Musk’s greatest contribution, however, is conceptual. He has redefined failure as iteration. Every test flight, product recall, or flawed software release becomes a data point feeding directly into the next design. His companies learn publicly and rapidly, collapsing the time between error and improvement. In this model, failure is not shameful but essential; it is the fuel of acceleration.

This philosophy defines the upper end of what might be called the ‘Musk scale’, a measure of how boldly an organisation deploys technology ahead of market readiness, betting on its ability to shape demand. At the top sits Musk, comfortable burning through prototypes to learn faster than anyone else. At the lower end sit systems paralysed by the fear of getting it wrong.

Here, the United Kingdom provides an instructive contrast. UK plc excels in managing risk. Our reputation for regulation, engineering standards, and governance is world class. That discipline built global trust in British products, from aerospace to pharmaceuticals – but it has also bred caution. We regulate before we prototype and measure before we move.

The Automated Vehicles Act 2024 exemplifies this approach perfectly. It is a world leading piece of legislation that guides and steers innovation in self-driving technologies while safeguarding public confidence and safety. It provides clarity on liability, insurance and operational boundaries before widespread deployment begins. This is not bureaucracy, it is foresight. The Act proves that the UK can lead the world in responsible technological governance. The next challenge is to match this excellence in regulation with equal boldness in experimentation.

Failure as an essential step toward innovation

At the University of Hertfordshire, research and teaching in connected and autonomous vehicles aim to foster precisely that spirit of bold experimentation. Students are encouraged to treat testing as learning and to see failure as an essential step toward innovation. Musk’s approach to rapid prototyping and fearless iteration continues to inspire young engineers, reminding them that genuine progress rarely emerges from perfect conditions. In many ways, their work captures what British engineering needs most, a little more Musk; pragmatic, ambitious and unafraid to learn in public.

Our innovation ecosystem, by contrast, still rewards prudence over provocation. Funding cycles, grant structures and institutional caution mean too many British breakthroughs stall at the prototype stage. On the Musk scale, Britain ranks high on ingenuity but low on iteration. The very systems that safeguard quality can also throttle audacity.

Of course, the UK cannot simply copy Musk’s methods. His personal fortune allows him to absorb levels of risk that would bankrupt most companies or governments. Risk and experimentation are inherently expensive, and few possess the capital to treat failure as tuition. For almost anyone else, his approach would be rightly reckless.

But this is precisely the lesson. Musk shows what becomes possible when the cost of failure is survivable. The challenge for the UK is not to imitate him but to make calculated experimentation possible, to build a culture and policy framework that lets innovators fail without ruin. That means more patient capital, stronger public private partnerships, and a national tolerance for the messy business of invention.

Britain does not need to become Silicon Valley. But to remain a true industrial power, it must climb higher on the Musk scale, embracing risk not as recklessness but as responsibility for the future. And if progress involves an occasional “rapid unplanned disassembly”, then perhaps Britain should at least have the courage to launch.

Dr Robert Rayner is senior lecturer in automotive engineering at the University of Hertfordshire