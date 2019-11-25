What a cock-up: Porn retweeted by government account

The usually-staid official twitter account for the government in Wales left its followers shocked this afternoon after posting a graphic pornography clip.

Officials have apologised after explicit imagery was retweeted by the government account, before being quickly deleted.

The mishap was caused by a cyber attack as opposed to an accidental slip of the hand, according to its latest tweet.

We are aware that our account was subject to a cyber-attack earlier. We apologise for any offence caused by the material shared. We are confident the issue has now been resolved.



If you find yourself in a similar situation please see: https://t.co/v7tymmgnvW — UK Government in Wales (@UKGovWales) November 25, 2019

“We are confident the issue has now been resolved”, the government added.

A spokesperson told the BBC that the image was taken down within moments of being circulated.

The account has over 14,000 followers and describes itself as “The face of the UK government in Wales and the voice of Wales in Whitehall”.