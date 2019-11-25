City Talk
CFA Institute Talk
Nouriel Roubini interview (Part I): Expect a ‘synchronised slowdown’ in 2019
Monday 25 November 2019 4:57 pm

What a cock-up: Porn retweeted by government account


The usually-staid official twitter account for the government in Wales left its followers shocked this afternoon after posting a graphic pornography clip.

Officials have apologised after explicit imagery was retweeted by the government account, before being quickly deleted.

The mishap was caused by a cyber attack as opposed to an accidental slip of the hand, according to its latest tweet.

“We are confident the issue has now been resolved”, the government added.

A spokesperson told the BBC that the image was taken down within moments of being circulated.

The account has over 14,000 followers and describes itself as “The face of the UK government in Wales and the voice of Wales in Whitehall”.

